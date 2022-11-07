ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Carney Island boat ramp, docks damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the public boat ramp and docks at Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area will be closed for repairs, effective immediately. This closure is due to damages that were sustained from Tropical Storm Nicole, and the ramp and docks will remain...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
ocala-news.com

Rainbow Dreams In Ocala

Check out this beautiful rainbow that formed in the skies over Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

William Irvin Curtis

William Irvin Curtis, 87, of Silver Springs, Florida passed away October 30, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Barbara Curtis for 38 years. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Lester and Mary Curtis. He was a Veteran of...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Ocala Gazette

Cooking up a winner

Thousands of guests kicked up the red dirt floor of the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Nov. 5 in search of their favorite chili during the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cook-off. The event, which is a fundraiser for The Cornerstone School, featured local chili chefs serving up samples of their...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole

Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
whatnoworlando.com

Locally Owned and Operated Café to Debut in Altoona

Precious Café, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will soon be opening in Altoona, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 42247 State Road 19, in a rural area unpopulated by restaurants—which is what makes this development so notable.
ALTOONA, FL
ocala-news.com

Monica G. Lackey Harper

Monica G. Lackey Harper, 66, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 5, 2022, at the home she shared with her loving husband, Michael Harper. The two shared 24 years of love and happiness and were married for 12 years. Monica was born April 9th, 1956, in Martin Kentucky, the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Renee Hill Munz

Renee Hill Munz, 62, of Ocala, FL passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born October 19, 1960 to Charles Austin Hill, III and Patsy Louise (nee Evatt) Hill. Renee loved to camp in the 5th wheel, enjoyed riding her trike, and partying with friends. She worked for H&R Block for 18 years as a tax preparer and she loved her career so much that she often referred to it as her calling.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

City Council says no to golf carts downtown

On Nov. 1, the Ocala City Council issued a proclamation for Mobility Week to be celebrated each year in October but failed to adopt Resolution 2023-7, revising the official golf cart map to include the most trafficked portions of downtown Ocala. The effort to allow golf carts to drive to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
rasmussen.edu

Rasmussen University’s Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala Campuses Closed Thur., Nov. 10 as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall

Tampa (November 9, 2022)—With Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall with 74-110 MPH wind speeds impacting the entire state, out of an abundance of caution Rasmussen University announced Wednesday that its Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala campuses will be closed Thur., Nov. 10, with all classes moving to a virtual experience. This advisory is in addition to yesterday’s announced closure of the North Orlando campus for Wed., Nov. 9 and Thur., Nov. 10.
OCALA, FL

