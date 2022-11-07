Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ocala-news.com
Carney Island boat ramp, docks damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the public boat ramp and docks at Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area will be closed for repairs, effective immediately. This closure is due to damages that were sustained from Tropical Storm Nicole, and the ramp and docks will remain...
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Dreams In Ocala
Check out this beautiful rainbow that formed in the skies over Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Date Night in Lake County, Florida - Scenic Dining
Especially once you have children, it becomes difficult to realize that you are still a couple and you need some alone time. So what are some good ideas for where to dine in Lake County, Florida? If you're looking for a restaurant with a great view, here are a few suggestions for places to try:
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
ocala-news.com
William Irvin Curtis
William Irvin Curtis, 87, of Silver Springs, Florida passed away October 30, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Barbara Curtis for 38 years. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Lester and Mary Curtis. He was a Veteran of...
Cooking up a winner
Thousands of guests kicked up the red dirt floor of the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Nov. 5 in search of their favorite chili during the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cook-off. The event, which is a fundraiser for The Cornerstone School, featured local chili chefs serving up samples of their...
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
mycbs4.com
Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole
Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
whatnoworlando.com
Locally Owned and Operated Café to Debut in Altoona
Precious Café, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will soon be opening in Altoona, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 42247 State Road 19, in a rural area unpopulated by restaurants—which is what makes this development so notable.
ocala-news.com
Monica G. Lackey Harper
Monica G. Lackey Harper, 66, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 5, 2022, at the home she shared with her loving husband, Michael Harper. The two shared 24 years of love and happiness and were married for 12 years. Monica was born April 9th, 1956, in Martin Kentucky, the...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
ocala-news.com
Renee Hill Munz
Renee Hill Munz, 62, of Ocala, FL passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born October 19, 1960 to Charles Austin Hill, III and Patsy Louise (nee Evatt) Hill. Renee loved to camp in the 5th wheel, enjoyed riding her trike, and partying with friends. She worked for H&R Block for 18 years as a tax preparer and she loved her career so much that she often referred to it as her calling.
City Council says no to golf carts downtown
On Nov. 1, the Ocala City Council issued a proclamation for Mobility Week to be celebrated each year in October but failed to adopt Resolution 2023-7, revising the official golf cart map to include the most trafficked portions of downtown Ocala. The effort to allow golf carts to drive to...
WCJB
Marion County public schools are reopening
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
First Coast News
4:30 high tide on St Johns River north of Palatka. Neighbors flooded.
The tide has not receded more than 6" all day. The winds have been relentless. Several neighbors flooded. Credit: Hollis Bliss.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
rasmussen.edu
Rasmussen University’s Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala Campuses Closed Thur., Nov. 10 as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall
Tampa (November 9, 2022)—With Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall with 74-110 MPH wind speeds impacting the entire state, out of an abundance of caution Rasmussen University announced Wednesday that its Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala campuses will be closed Thur., Nov. 10, with all classes moving to a virtual experience. This advisory is in addition to yesterday’s announced closure of the North Orlando campus for Wed., Nov. 9 and Thur., Nov. 10.
Action News Jax
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders in affect for Clay County, Nassau County
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Nassau County has issued Evacuation Orders for Zones A & D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival coming up soon
It’s almost time for the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail. This event is located 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River.
ocala-news.com
Elderly Ocala man accused of attacking victim with garden hoe at recycling center
An 81-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a man in the face with a garden hoe at the Florida Highlands Recycling Center. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Florida Highlands Recycling Center (8390...
Comments / 0