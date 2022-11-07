Read full article on original website
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
State Auditor Rob Sand declares victory; more recounts are expected
State Auditor Rob Sand declared victory Thursday after recounts in two counties failed to erase his narrow lead in the 2022 midterm election, but more recounts are expected. All 99 of Iowa’s counties are now reporting results from Tuesday’s election after recounts in Warren County and Des Moines County. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office […] The post State Auditor Rob Sand declares victory; more recounts are expected appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
voiceofalexandria.com
ELECTION 2022: Fayette County leans red
Fayette County voters turned out on Nov. 8 at a slightly higher rate than statewide. In cases where this county bucked the state voting trends, it contributed a larger share of Republican votes toward some close state contests. The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60% voter turnout — 5 percentage...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Election Results for 2022 November General
It’s four more years for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear. Reynolds will begin her second full term in January. DeJear addressed her supporters last night. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has won an eighth term and will have seniority in the chamber. Grassley defeated Democrat Mike...
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services.
weareiowa.com
5 takeaways from Iowa's 2022 midterm elections
IOWA, USA — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. The 2022 midterm elections have come and gone, but a few key questions still remain. Here are the five things Iowans should take away from the 2022 midterms. Iowa maintains its status as a...
Corydon Times-Republican
Unofficial Election Results for 2022 General Election in Monore County
Write In – 6 (0.21%) Zach Nunn (REP) – 2,106 (72.5%) Cindy Axne (DEM) – 794 (27.33%) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (REP) – 2.256 (76.4%) Diedre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (DEM) – 635 (21.41%) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (LIB) – 64 (2.16%)...
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
bleedingheartland.com
Lessons of 2022: Iowa's a red state—for now
First in a series interpreting the results of Iowa’s 2022 state and federal elections. The red wave many pundits expected on November 8 didn't materialize in most of the country. But it certainly crashed over Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds was re-elected by a massive 225,000 vote, 19-point margin, according...
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
KCCI.com
Republicans sweep key Iowa races
DES MOINES, Iowa — Onelection night, Republicans won many key races in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats have lost to their Republican challengers. “Well, we are disappointed with the result, and this...
Republicans win all but one Iowa statewide executive office.
Republicans have won all but one of Iowa’s statewide executive offices, but the state auditor’s race remains too close to call. Here’s where the races stood early Wednesday: Attorney general Republican Brenna Bird defeated longtime incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller by a narrow margin early Wednesday. Miller, a Democrat, told reporters he called Bird to […] The post Republicans win all but one Iowa statewide executive office. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office is investigating issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct administrative recounts […]
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
KCRG.com
A number of issues led to late Linn County election results
Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had 'EMS essential funding referendums' on their ballots Tuesday. Gardner Golf Course to close Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gardner Golf Course will...
Comments / 0