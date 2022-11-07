Read full article on original website
Cloudy & Cold Tonight...Chance of Flurries Tomorrow
Partly cloudy, dry and cold tonight with light winds 5 mph overnight low temperatures in the chilly low to mid 20s. Increasing Clouds Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow showers in the Mountains Friday morning with 1” or less accumulation and a chance of snow or rain/snow mix in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys late morning to midafternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some sprinkles in the Columbia Basin and Foothills. Friday’s temperatures are in the mid to upper-30s and lows in the 20s. Saturday will be mainly cloudy to partly sunny and a tad warmer in the low to mid 40s.
Cold Weather Is Here to Stay...Frost Tonight in The Area!
Mostly clear and cold tonight with widespread frost in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the foothills of the Blues. Cold Canadian air arrives tonight with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s brrr its going to be cold tonight. Sunny and cooler tomorrow with daytime highs near 40 and lows again...
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
YPD releases traffic numbers for first week of November
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) released its Traffic Tuesday statistics for the number of traffic stops and incidents for the first week of November. From October, 30, through November, 5, the YPD responded to:. 1,057 total traffic stops. Issued 423 citations. 36 collisions.
Kittitas County joins operation green light to honor Veterans
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University, the City of Ellensburg, and Kittitas County are joining communities across the nation in Operation Green Light to honor veterans. Operation Green Light is a national initiative spearheaded by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACO) to raise awareness about the unique challenges...
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
After 1,002 days BFHD officially ending COVID response
KENNEWICK, Wash.- After 1,002 days, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is officially ending its COVID-19 response. The BFHD will continue to provide community guidance and answer any questions relating to COVID-19. COVID vaccines will also still be available through medical providers and pharmacies. According to a press release, over the...
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
Ex-prisoner of war speaks at Zillah High School about Veterans Day
ZILLAH, Wash. - An ex-prisoner of war, Lloyd Gabriel, spoke to students at Zillah High School Thursday about what Veterans Day means to him. He also shared a message he wants all Americans to remember this Friday. Gabriel chose to enlist at 20 years old during World War II -...
Grant County deputies arrest man suspected of running his mother over
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
