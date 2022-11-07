ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cohaitungchi.com

Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC

Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Find The Best Weed in Manhattan

Using weed is not illegal in Manhattan. You can smoke weed anywhere you go, and there are no restrictions on it. It is crucial to obtain the best weed in Manhattan in a safe manner in light of New York’s current weed laws. You can rest assured that if you follow these two steps when it comes to weed delivery, you will be able to order the best weed in Manhattan with confidence.
MANHATTAN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Seniors 60+ Who Like to Dance Get On This!

Dancing, food and fun – free. You just have to RSVP. Call Anthony Herbert at AHerbert@cityhall.nyc.gov or 347-977-2300. The party will take place from 3:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at K&L Manor (4501 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn) . An ID will be required at the door...
BROOKLYN, NY
getawaymavens.com

NYC To Reykjavik: Easy East Coast Trip

It’s shockingly painless to travel from New York to Reykjavik. The nonstop NYC to Reykjavik flight is just over 5 hours long, and sometimes under five hours when winds are favorable. That places the NY to Iceland route among the shortest transatlantic flights. And with roundtrip airfares dipping below $300, a romantic Iceland vacation is surprisingly affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
designboom.com

glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street

Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYCPlugged

The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter

And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Celebrities Head to the NYC Marathon for Fun and Charity

The annual New York City Marathon, which saw more than 50,000 runners begin in Staten Island and run 26.2 miles to the Central Park finish line, took place on Sunday, Nov. 6. Many celebrities and public figures come out each year to run alongside the other runners, often raising money for a charity or cause that's important to them, and this year was no different.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Park along the East River in the works

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Ridge Hill Adds a New Ice Skating Rink in Westchester

It’s time to lace up your skates and glide around because Westchester County is welcoming a new ice skating rink. It’s almost that time of year to throw on your mittens and skate around to classic Christmas tunes. And, if you’ve been searching for a new spot to show off your skating moves, look no further. Yonkers is welcoming the holiday season with its brand-new ice skating rink. Whether you’re twirling around doing spins or holding onto the wall, the new skating rink welcomes skaters of all ages and skills.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it's not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person's individual goals for wellness are different, and that's great.

 https://www.self.com/

