The New NJ Highway Signs Are Taking Over My Life

If you’ve driven on the highway within the past 3 months, I know you know what I’m talking about. Obviously, the majority of us use the highways in NJ and PA daily to get to and from work, do errands, etc, and these electronic signs that are up are giving me life.
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show

Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Cozy Café Vibes! Here Are 9 Comfy Cafés in Central Jersey!

It's sit-in-a-cozy-cafe-and-sip-on-delicious-coffee-and-tea-season!. By far, one of the best, simple pleasures of the cold weather season is the joy of heading to your favorite local café, ordering a quality, freshly brewed cup o' joe, and settling in to take in the immaculate, cozy atmosphere. So where are the best cafes...
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey

You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
