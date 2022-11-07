Read full article on original website
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Get Into The Holiday Spirit At Dragonfly Farms in Hamilton, NJ
Dragonfly Farms is one of the most wholesome places to celebrate the holidays. I remember as a kid I would go during Halloween and Christmas time with my family to see all of the fun things they had going on. You probably just know it as a florist shop, but...
The Most Unique Way To Get Your Picture Taken With Santa In New Jersey
I know we are still ways out from Christmas, but this is the time of year that will fly by in the blink of an eye. I always feel like after Halloween passes us by, the next thing I know we're getting ready to watch the ball drop and I feel like I accomplished none of the fun holiday activities I planned on doing.
This Winter, Hop Aboard One of These New Jersey Area Christmas Trains
Tis the season to be jolly, and there's nothing jollier than taking a ride with the family on a magical Christmas Train!. Many of the amazing Christmas train rides in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have tickets available for the season. And since they've become so popular in recent years, they sell out fast.
The New NJ Highway Signs Are Taking Over My Life
If you’ve driven on the highway within the past 3 months, I know you know what I’m talking about. Obviously, the majority of us use the highways in NJ and PA daily to get to and from work, do errands, etc, and these electronic signs that are up are giving me life.
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Cozy Café Vibes! Here Are 9 Comfy Cafés in Central Jersey!
It's sit-in-a-cozy-cafe-and-sip-on-delicious-coffee-and-tea-season!. By far, one of the best, simple pleasures of the cold weather season is the joy of heading to your favorite local café, ordering a quality, freshly brewed cup o' joe, and settling in to take in the immaculate, cozy atmosphere. So where are the best cafes...
Attention NJ ice cream and beer lovers: this brew is for you
Whenever these two Monmouth County establishments announce a new collaboration, you know it’s going to be a good day. More specifically, considering it’s a new beer flavor, it’s likely going to be a good night. On Wednesday, Source Brewing Company of Colts Neck and Jersey Freeze of...
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?
It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
NJ braces for rain, strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
New Jersey is preparing for the impact of what's left of Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday. The storm made landfall in Florida in Vero Beach in the overnight hours of Thursday with 75 mph winds plunging over 333,000 electric customers into darkness and threatening coastal homes already weekend by Hurricane Ian a month ago.
New Jersey’s Favorite Self-Care Activity May Not Be What You Think
We’re all so used to being on the go nonstop that we forget to find time for ourselves throughout the day. I know this all too well and honestly, I want to consciously make an effort to implement more self-care tactics into my routine. The gurus on Instagram make...
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets but none are quite as unique as the Lafayette Mill Antiques Center, keep reading to learn more.
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey
You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
