Rohnert Park, CA

kuic.com

The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!

Every holiday season Food Bank Staff are inspired by the generosity of hunger-fighting volunteers. But, even during this special time of year, they still need your help to distribute food to all our neighbors in need. When you sign up to hand out food at a distribution site, you’re giving...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Solano County Election Results 2022

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election. The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2.  Residents of Fairfield will choose among […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa HS students arrested for detonating firework on campus

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three Santa Rosa High School students were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly brought a firework to school and set it off. The Santa Rosa Police Department said all three students were 15-year-old boys. Police were called to the school at 10:35 a.m. for reports of people believing they heard […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Special Advisory from the Novato Chamber of Commerce

The Crown Jewel of Marin County is located at 2756 West Novato Blvd. Since 1910 this property has remained a rural sanctuary under private ownership. Rather than turning it over to private owners that would put up a no trespassing sign, the time has now come to put this beautiful piece of land to better use for the County of Marin and the City of Novato. This is NOW a special opportunity for everyone to enjoy this Marin County Crown Jewel. A Master Plan has been developed to add improvements to benefit all of the people in the surrounding communities. Improvements that are all on the drawing board include a riverside park, bike paths, horse paths, walking trails, picnic areas and the potential restoration of a large old beautiful barn for community events and gatherings. The Open House of this soon to be World Class Park will be Thursday, November 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00pm (and know that we really need your help to make all of this happen).
MARIN COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
PACIFICA, CA

