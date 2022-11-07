Read full article on original website
jweekly.com
‘I do not feel safe’: Danville teen pleads with school board to address antisemitism
For more than two years, Elkan Pleat, 16, a junior at Monte Vista High School in Danville, hid an important part of his identity from the school community. He feared what would happen at school if people knew he was Jewish. Since starting his freshman year, Pleat has seen more...
kuic.com
The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!
Every holiday season Food Bank Staff are inspired by the generosity of hunger-fighting volunteers. But, even during this special time of year, they still need your help to distribute food to all our neighbors in need. When you sign up to hand out food at a distribution site, you’re giving...
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
Solano County Election Results 2022
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election. The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2. Residents of Fairfield will choose among […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Santa Rosa HS students arrested for detonating firework on campus
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three Santa Rosa High School students were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly brought a firework to school and set it off. The Santa Rosa Police Department said all three students were 15-year-old boys. Police were called to the school at 10:35 a.m. for reports of people believing they heard […]
marinlocalnews.com
Special Advisory from the Novato Chamber of Commerce
The Crown Jewel of Marin County is located at 2756 West Novato Blvd. Since 1910 this property has remained a rural sanctuary under private ownership. Rather than turning it over to private owners that would put up a no trespassing sign, the time has now come to put this beautiful piece of land to better use for the County of Marin and the City of Novato. This is NOW a special opportunity for everyone to enjoy this Marin County Crown Jewel. A Master Plan has been developed to add improvements to benefit all of the people in the surrounding communities. Improvements that are all on the drawing board include a riverside park, bike paths, horse paths, walking trails, picnic areas and the potential restoration of a large old beautiful barn for community events and gatherings. The Open House of this soon to be World Class Park will be Thursday, November 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00pm (and know that we really need your help to make all of this happen).
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
pioneerpublishers.com
Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
sfarchdiocese.org
Letter to the Faithful: Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone responds to passage of Proposition 1
On Nov. 9, 2022, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone released the following letter to the faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco on the passage of Proposition 1. Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco:. I wanted to take this moment to express my deepest appreciation for all your efforts...
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: Solano County races
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Solano County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Lake County News
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Fire Protection District reported that its new chief, Patrick Reitz, will be officially sworn in on Tuesday evening.
Reitz, who joined the district on Nov. 1, will take his oath during the district board of director’s meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the headquarters station, 445 N. Main St. After the swearing-in, there will be a 15-minute recess from the board meeting in order to offer...
Wilson defeats Ogorchock, two others in Antioch’s realigned City Council District 4
With nearly 35 percent of the vote, incumbent Monica Wilson beat colleague Lori Ogorchock to keep her District 4 seat on the Antioch City Council. District realignment forced Ogorchock over from District 3. She finished second with nearly 31 percent, followed by challengers Shawn Pickett and Sandra White. Ogorchock was...
Violent threat found written on wall in East Bay elementary school bathroom
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department. Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay […]
Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
