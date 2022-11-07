This 65-inch OLED TV is $600 off ahead of Black Friday

Looking for an OLED TV on the cheap? Best Buy just unveiled a great Black Friday deal on the Vizio OLED TV that shaves $600 off the regular price.

The TV in question is the Vizio OLED TV that’s down to $1,199 at Best Buy thanks to a clearance sale. Why is it on clearance? Well, it’s two years old at this point and Best Buy is trying to make way for newer models.

Like other OLED TVs, Vizio’s OLED model has exceptional black levels and great color volume. It has some HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and comes with Vizio’s SmartCast smart platform built-in.

In our Vizio OLED TV review , we said it “offers more for the money than all of its competitors” which continues to be true now that it’s down to just $1,199.

We did, however, have a few minor issues with brightness and color accuracy that you wouldn’t have with a newer LG OLED — though the 65-inch models are currently a bit more expensive than what Best Buy has the Vizio OLED listed for on its website.

