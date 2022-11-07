Read full article on original website
Leica’s 47.2MP Leitz Phone 2 Has ‘Largest Sensor Ever’ in a Phone
Leica has announced the Leitz Phone 2, a successor to the Leitz Phone 1 that it launched in 2021. The new model has more than twice the resolution, which the company claims is the largest sensor ever in a smartphone. As explained on Leica’s website, the Leitz Phone 2 features...
This 3D-Printed Wigglegram Lens is Made from Disposable Camera Lenses
This trinocular “wigglegram” lens creates vintage film-looking stereographs and is made with a combination of 3D-printed parts and scavenged disposable camera lenses. Wigglegrams, or stereographs, are these low-res cousins of the gif that involve photos made up of two or three layers. When put together, these give the illusion of depth and slight movement. They were a mainstay of 2010 Tumblr aesthetics and are how Magic Eye puzzles work and PetaPixel featured a film camera wigglegram lens build in 2021. They’ve also been featured in music videos: artist Kirby Gladstein has also become quite known for her three-dimensional gifs.
More Technology in Your Camera is Not a Bad Thing
While some might disagree, I argue it’s never a bad thing to add more features to cameras that make it easier for a photographer to get a great photo. Last week, my friend Jeremy Gray from Imaging Resource shared a video from photographer James Popsys, who argues that cameras such as the Sony Alpha 7R V are making photography “too easy” and that the art itself will lose its charm if companies continue to pack more tech features into bodies.
ISO in Photography: A Complete Guide
When compared to the other components of the exposure triangle (shutter speed and aperture), ISO appears to be the most intuitive on the surface. It is also the most misunderstood component, and everything from its definition to its usage has been discussed extensively. For the sake of practicality, this guide...
