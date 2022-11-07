ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WISH-TV

Cold weekend ahead!

Not a bad way to start off this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a clear sky overhead! Should be another beautiful day with loads of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s! Soak in the nice temperatures today because big changes arrive as early as Friday! Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s.

