Wilmington, NC

Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you noticed a bright light shining high in the sky early Monday (November 7) morning, you're not alone. Several people from Wilmington to Greenville reported seeing what they described as a "fireball" flying through the skies above North Carolina around 5:30 a.m. Monday

According to WRAL , several residents across the Carolinas noticed the strange light brightening the early-morning skies. One resident noticed the light over their neighborhood, telling the outlet that "it seemed to be moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."

So what was the mysterious light? While it may have appeared to be an otherworldly sight or a UFO at first glance, it wasn't anything of extraterrestrial origin. Rather, it was likely the S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft being launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m.

NASA shared footage of the craft, named after the first American woman in space, lifting off into the atmosphere early Monday morning on Twitter .

The launch was originally scheduled for Sunday (November 6) but was delayed after a fire alarm went off at the mission control center. The craft is heading to the International Space Station for a resupply mission and will remain at the station until January.

