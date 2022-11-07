Missing 1-Year-Old Found Outside Ohio Restaurant 200 Miles Away From Home

Photo: Getty Images

An amber alert was issued after a 1-year-old boy went missing from Lovely, Kentucky early Sunday morning. According to NBC4i , police found the baby at a Columbus McDonalds far from his home at 8:45 in the morning. The McDonald’s, located off of East Livingston Avenue, was nearly 200 miles away from the baby's home in Martin County, Kentucky.

A map shared on NBC4i details the drive from the McDonalds to the child's home county to take three and a half hours. Martin County is located near the border of Kentucky and West Virginia. According to Newsweek , the baby was taken by his father, 25-year-old Johnny Kirk, early Sunday morning. WBNS mentioned that the child was found in the parking lot of the establishment. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were the ones to find the baby sitting in the McDonalds parking lot. When troopers arrived on scene, the child was entirely unharmed.

Kirk was taken into custody, and the child was taken to a protection services agency following the incident. WBNS noted that the amber alert was canceled when the child was reported to be found. No information was released regarding the whereabouts of the child's mother as authorities continue to investigate .