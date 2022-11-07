Photo: Getty Images

A small-town Michigan teen could win The Voice .

16-year-old Brayden Lape of Grass Lake is about to perform in the third round of the reality singing competition. If he advances past the Knockout Round, he will head to round four: the Live Performance. That begins on November 14.

The world was first introduced to Lape during the show's Blind Audition on September 20. The then 15-year-old quarterback for his high school's football team sang Niall Horan 's "This Town." The performance convinced coach Blake Shelton to turn his chair for him. Lape said he's already learned a great deal from Shelton , as well as some of his competitors on the show.

“A lot of my early problems were having confidence in myself and just the confidence to perform the song, not just sing it,” Lape said ( via MLive ). “Blake reminds me that I made it here for a reason and I just need to perform like I would in my basement. I feel like he has given me a lot of tips."

"There’s also an awesome cast this year," he added. "All these people have helped me with things they’ve done. Not only with singing, but things they’ve done with social media and even what sound systems they get for playing gigs. I’ve learned a lot.”

The episode aires on NBC tonight (November 7) at 8:00 p.m. ET.