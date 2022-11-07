DeSantis In Boynton Beach: "Help Me Put Old Donkey Out To Pasture"

Photo: Getty Images

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is rallying voters a day before the election. He stumped in Boynton Beach.

In front of a cheering crowd, the governor referenced his Democrat rival Charlie Crist the same way he did during the candidates' one debate.

"Do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out old donkey out to pasture once and for all?"

DeSantis said that he is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the state's east coast as a Category One hurricane later this week, but he told the crowd that the weather should be fine on election day.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis declared states of emergency for Palm Beach and more than 30 other Florida counties.

Ahead of the governor's speech, Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner took the stage. He told the crowd that he is a Democrat who believes in law and order, safe neighborhoods and personal freedom.

Kerner, who worked closely with DeSantis as he served as county mayor during the height of the COVID pandemic, recently announced his endorsement of the governor.