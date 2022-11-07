ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

Missing 1-Year-Old Found Outside Ohio Restaurant 200 Miles Away From Home

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An amber alert was issued after a 1-year-old boy went missing from Lovely, Kentucky early Sunday morning. According to NBC4i , police found the baby at a Columbus McDonalds far from his home at 8:45 in the morning. The McDonald’s, located off of East Livingston Avenue, was nearly 200 miles away from the baby's home in Martin County, Kentucky.

A map shared on NBC4i details the drive from the McDonalds to the child's home county to take three and a half hours. Martin County is located near the border of Kentucky and West Virginia. According to Newsweek , the baby was taken by his father, 25-year-old Johnny Kirk, early Sunday morning. WBNS mentioned that the child was found in the parking lot of the establishment. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were the ones to find the baby sitting in the McDonalds parking lot. When troopers arrived on scene, the child was entirely unharmed.

Kirk was taken into custody, and the child was taken to a protection services agency following the incident. WBNS noted that the amber alert was canceled when the child was reported to be found. No information was released regarding the whereabouts of the child's mother as authorities continue to investigate .

Mels h.
3d ago

Misleading article and heading. Should have started off with father kidnapped toddler. Had me wondering how the heck did this toddler survivor hiking that many miles to get to a McDonalds. Glad that the toddler is safe.

Guest
3d ago

Happy the baby is alive and okay. Charge the father for multiple crimes and jail him 20 years. The baby will be adult then.

Brenda Hapner
3d ago

Thank goodness he’s ok. But WTH was that father thinking leaving him in a parking lot?!!! 😘❤️🙏😢

