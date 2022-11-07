ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Poll: Voters reveal top issues on eve of midterms

By Bobby Oler
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2wqq_0j24nmER00

( NewsNation ) — A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters found inflation is the issue most are weighing as they decide who to cast their ballots for. A majority also said they are more motivated to vote in this midterm than in previous midterm cycles.

The survey of 1,017 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 28 and 31 via an online panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different ( learn more about why margins of error matter here ).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of Error: 3.02%)

  • Strongly approve: 20.81%
  • Somewhat approve: 23.35%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 15.74%
  • Strongly disapprove: 40.11%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of Error: 2.93%)

  • Very concerned: 26.18%
  • Somewhat concerned: 34.10%
  • Not too concerned: 23.82%
  • Not at all concerned: 15.90%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of Error: 2.97%)

  • Russia: 36.91%
  • China: 29.81%
  • Iran: 2.18%
  • North Korea: 10.80%
  • Afghanistan: 1.61%
  • Other: 5.78%
  • Not sure: 12.92%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of Error: 2.89%)

  • Very concerned: 67.42%
  • Somewhat concerned: 26%
  • Not too concerned: 4.45%
  • Not at all concerned: 2.12%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime, or COVID-19? (Margin of Error: 2.92%)

  • Inflation: 65.68%
  • Unemployment: 6.27%
  • COVID-19: 10.58%
  • Crime: 17.47%

Question 6: How likely are you to vote in the 2022 midterm elections? (Margin of Error: 2.64%)

  • Very likely: 75.96%
  • Somewhat likely: 15.31%
  • Not very likely: 5.27%
  • Not at all likely: 3.46%

Question 7: How do you plan on casting your ballot to vote in the 2022 midterm elections? (Margin of Error: 2.88%)

  • I plan on voting early, by mail: 24.23%
  • I plan on voting early, in person: 23.26%
  • I plan on voting in person on Election Day: 32.17%
  • I already voted early by mail: 6.18%
  • I already voted early in person: 4.62%
  • I don’t plan on voting: 4.78%
  • Not sure: 4.76%

Question 8: How did you cast your ballot to vote in the 2020 elections? (Margin of Error: 2.97%)

  • I voted early, by mail: 36.30%
  • I voted early, in person: 26.47%
  • I voted in person on Election Day: 27.83%
  • I did not vote: 9.40%

Question 9: Which do you think should be a stronger priority: making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so, or making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud? (Margin of Error: 3.08%)

  • Making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so: 39.21%
  • Making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud: 51.64%
  • Not sure: 9.15%

Question 10: Compared to previous midterm elections, how motivated are you to vote in the 2022 midterm elections this November? (Margin of Error: 2.94%)

  • More motivated: 65.31%
  • Less motivated: 7.31%
  • Neither more nor less motivated: 27.38%

Question 11: How closely would you say you’ve been following elections for offices outside of the state you are registered to vote in? (Margin of Error: 3.03%)

  • Very much: 32.17%
  • Moderately: 41.48%
  • Not much: 18.62%
  • Not at all: 7.73%

Question 11a: And which of the following elections outside of your state would you say you have been following most closely during the 2022 midterm cycle? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

  • The Georgia Senate race: 19.19%
  • The Pennsylvania Senate race: 24.77%
  • The Nevada Senate race: 2.86%
  • The Ohio Senate race: 4.79%
  • The Florida Senate race: 15.36%
  • The Wisconsin Senate race: 3.45%
  • The Arizona Senate race: 5.47%
  • None of these: 24.11%

Question 12: Thinking of the 2022 midterm elections, which of the following would be the most important factor in deciding who you vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.06%)

  • Abortion: 17.43%
  • Crime: 9.56%
  • Inflation: 44.50%
  • Immigration: 8.60%
  • Climate change/ energy policy: 6.01%
  • Policies focused on race: 2.78%
  • Education: 3.24%
  • Foreign policy: 1.80%
  • None of these: 6.08%

Question 13: Thinking more about the 2022 congressional elections, how important is the issue of inflation in making your decision about who to vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.03%)

  • Very important: 59.55%
  • Somewhat important: 30.39%
  • Not too important: 6.18%
  • Not at all important: 3.88%

Question 14: Which party do you trust to do a better job handling the economy and inflation? (Margin of Error: 3.05%)

  • The Republican party: 43%
  • The Democratic party: 35.43%
  • Neither party: 14.52%
  • Not sure: 7.05%

Question 15: How much trust do you have in the accuracy of the results of the 2022 midterm elections? (Margin of Error: 3.03%)

  • A great deal: 40.68%
  • A fair amount: 37.70%
  • Not very much: 16.26%
  • None at all: 5.36%

Question 16: How secure do you believe mail-in voting to be, as a method of voting in an election? (Margin of Error: 3%)

  • Very secure: 38.83%
  • Somewhat secure: 29.67%
  • Not very secure: 16.49%
  • Not secure at all: 15.02%

Question 17: And what percent of mail-in ballots submitted in US elections would you say are fraudulent? (Margin of Error: 2.99%)

  • Less than 1 percent: 37.48%
  • 1 to 5 percent: 22.30%
  • 5-10 percent: 16.31%
  • 10 to 15 percent: 9.75%
  • 15 percent or higher: 14.15%

Question 18: Which of the following would you most support as a reform to increase the security of  mail–in voting? (Margin of Error: 2.71%)

  • Limiting mail-in voting to military and Americans living overseas: 12.32%
  • Limiting mail-in voting to only a very limited series of circumstances or situations: 17.70%
  • Closing loopholes that allow for legal ballot harvesting: 14.68%
  • Expanding safeguards, such as signature verification: 26.06%
  • Universalizing voting by mail as the default way of casting a ballot in every state: 13.57%
  • None of these: 15.67%

Question 19: Which of the following would you most support as a reform to promote election security? (Margin of Error: 2.53%)

  • Requiring a voter verifiable paper audit trail for every vote cast: 17.79%
  • Conducting election audits when confirming election outcomes: 11.79%
  • Banning the availability of electronic ballots for specific groups: 4.71%
  • Passing laws that prevent state legislatures from overruling the outcomes of the popular vote: 19.44%
  • Crosscheck voter registrations nationwide and eliminate duplicates: 21.46%
  • Using federal funds to update election infrastructure in every state: 10.67%
  • None of these: 14.14%

Question 20: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of Error: 3.08%)

  • Better off: 19.73%
  • Worse off: 47.07%
  • Neither better or worse off: 33.20%

Question 21: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.07%)

  • The Republican candidate: 44.67%
  • The Democratic candidate: 43.44%
  • A third party candidate: 5.95%
  • Would not vote: 5.95%

Question 22: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of Error: 2.95%)

  • Post-graduate degree: 12.88%
  • Bachelor’s degree: 25.78%
  • Some college or associate’s degree: 25.66%
  • High school diploma or less: 35.68%

Question 23: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of Error: 2.98%)

  • Republican Party: 37.51%
  • Democratic Party: 34.55%
  • Independent: 26.06%
  • Another party: 1.88%
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing against traffic with the engine […]
EL PASO, TX
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face a tougher path to majority

Three days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 211 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 195 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Elite Daily

Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All

The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
GEORGIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Crawford Co. identified

*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian, identified as Bryan Hager, 48, of Flat Rock has been killed, and another injured […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Independent candidate left off Vigo ballot won’t contest results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Representatives with the Vigo County Board of Elections confirmed reports that Cody Alsman, an independent candidate, was left off the ballot in the race for 45th State Representative. Alsman is facing incumbent Bruce Borders in the race. This impacts three precincts in Southern Vigo County: Linton, Prairie Creek, and Prairieton. The […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy