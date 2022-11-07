ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herbstreit's top teams after Week 10

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

As he does every week, Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving who he sees as the top teams in college football after the latest Saturday of action in the sport.

Following a wild week 10, ESPN’s lead college football analyst has Georgia at No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 4.

TCU and Tennessee are Herbstreit’s next two teams.

Clemson was previously one of Herbstreit’s next two teams after Week 9, but the Tigers (8-1, 6-0 ACC) of course dropped out of his top group after their 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night.

As for Herbstreit’s top six teams, Georgia beat Tennessee in Athens, 27-13, and Ohio State got a win at Northwestern, 21-7. Michigan went on the road and routed Rutgers, 52-17, while Oregon traveled to Colorado and crushed the Buffaloes, 49-10. TCU played host to Texas Tech and came out on top, 34-24.

