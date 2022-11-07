Read full article on original website
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Stewartville man pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County is pleading not guilty. Brandon James Mann, 26, and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, are charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. They are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Who Fired Gun Near His Daughter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has worked out a plea agreement to settle charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in May of last year. 34-year-old Cleary Grubb has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor charge for transferring a weapon to an ineligible person and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol wall under the influence of alcohol. He was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
Winona man sentenced for deadly crash
WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
Trial Starts Monday for Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A trial starts Monday for a Rochester man who was at the center of a large drug bust last year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir entered not guilty pleas last June to charges stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in which Rochester police seized nearly 6,000 suspected Oxycodone pills valued at an estimated $180,000. The charges say he was stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Dr.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Man Sentenced for Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Winona St. Student
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona man who was convicted in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old Winona State student in February is heading to jail. A Winona County Judge sentenced 36-year-old Adam Anderson to four years in prison Wednesday. Anderson entered guilty pleas to a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation in August through the Norgaard plea, which means he admitted guilt but does not recall his actions due to drug or alcohol impairment.
Blooming Prairie man sentenced to prison time on felony firearm possession charge in Mower County District Court
A Blooming Prairie man who was found to be in possession of a firearm from a case involving an Austin woman who has been charged with 12 felonies for burglary and theft of a firearm and one gross misdemeanor theft charge stemming from a report of several firearms being stolen from a residence in the 900 block of 6th Avenue NW in Austin on January 28th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Caught With 7.5 Pounds of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been reached to settle charges stemming from a major drug bust in Rochester earlier this year. 33-year-old Roberto Nieves today entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge. Under the plea deal, another first-degree drug charge will be dismissed. The agreement calls for a recommended sentence of just under five years in prison.
Rochester Man Sentenced in Apache Mall Robbery Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to nearly 3 years in prison for a conviction stemming from an armed robbery at Apache Mall earlier this year. 23-year-old Tamarick Shaffer earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree assault charge in the case. As part of...
Rochester man pleads guilty after crashes lead to discovered drugs
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after two separate traffic accidents is pleading guilty. Aden Hassan Aden, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree drug possession and collision with an unattended vehicle. Aden was first arrested May 27 after a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block...
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Check Out 11 Of The Best Stores In Rochester To Find Winter Gear
Not sure if you heard the news or not BUT snow is supposed to start falling soon in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Right now, a good chunk of parents are also starting to panic because they know that their kids' boots, coats, and snow pants have zero chance of fitting again this year. One of my own kids shot up about 5 inches so trust me, I'm in the same boat! And once that first snowflake falls it will be a mad dash to all the stores to try to find warm gear to stay warm.
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
