Thomas J. Rollins, 56
MEREDITH — Thomas "Tom" James Rollins, 56, of Meredith Center Road, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 7, 2022. Tom was born on March 10, 1966, in Laconia, the son of David and Masako (Mochizuki) Rollins.
Bean, Beaudoin, Dumais and Nagel will represent House District 6
Harry Bean (R)-incumbent 2191 1110 473 3774.
Cecile (Gagne) Connor, 93
WELLS, Maine — Cecile G. Connor, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family and friends present at her home in Wells, Maine. She was born in Franklin on June 28, 1930, and was the daughter of George E. Gagne and Yvonne (Tousignant) Gagne. Cecile lived in Franklin for close to 70 years. Cecile married A. Murray Connor in August of 1955. Prior to becoming a mom, Cecile attended business college in Concord, New Hampshire and worked for the former Merrimack Farmers Exchange.
Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77
ALTON — Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77, of Bay Hill Road, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Sandra was born on February 7, 1945, in Laconia, the daughter of Leander and Ruth (Thompson) Constant.
Eunice J. Gerlach, 76
ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
NHDES recognizes the Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services recently presented the 2022 Asset Management Awards, established to promote, and encourage communities to develop and implement Asset Management Programs to the Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District. AMPs are a holistic approach to managing total infrastructure systems over the life cycle of assets in the most cost-effective way.
Nancy A. Hammes, 59
ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
Ruth M. Engelhardt
GILFORD — Ruth M. Engelhardt, of Gilford, passed away the evening of November 4, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness. She was surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on a family farm in Richville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harold and...
Cheryl Ellis: What happened to the Gale School in Belmont?
The Gale School in Belmont was moved from its original location by the high school down across the road to its permanent home on Concord Street. It was on the National Historic Registry to be saved. It was supposed to be completed within two years of the move or get torn down. What happened? It's a shame to let that happen.
Bristol resumes public safety building project after original contractor fails to post bond
BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 195 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Two people were arrested.
Desk fire contained quickly at PSU dorm
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the building at 6 High St., Grafton Hall, a dormitory for Plymouth State University, on Nov. 10, at 1:38 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see students evacuating, with fire visible in a third-floor window, according to a written statement released by the department.
Bolduc concedes at election night party in Manchester
Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc addressed supporters in Manchester before conceding the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Maggie Hassan. "You are the heart and soul of the Granite State and I want to thank you," Bolduc told his supporters at The Goat Tuesday night. "This is not a loss. We woke up a lot of people. Hopefully, we put [Hassan] on notice and she'll do the right thing for Granite Staters." Hassan, the Democrat incumbent and former New Hampshire governor, claimed 53.6% of the vote statewide compared with 44.5% for Bolduc, with 94% of precincts reporting. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
No fatalities in Gilford airplane crash
GILFORD — A male pilot was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord with head trauma and facial injuries after crashing a single-engine aircraft in the parking lot near Patrick's Pub & Eatery on Thursday afternoon. The single-engine Cessna appeared to have skimmed the roof of the building containing the Gateway...
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 106 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Hounsell: Time for a one-year building moratorium
CONWAY — A possible moratorium on commercial hotels has been up for discussion by the Conway Planning Board, but board member and former selectmen Mark Hounsell on Monday took that a step further by recommending the town impose a one-year moratorium on all development until the master plan is completed.
Two affordable housing projects in city awarded $4.3 million in grants
LACONIA — Two multifamily housing projects in the city have been selected to receive a total of $4.3 million in grants awarded through an initiative designed to create much-needed affordable housing. A proposed 90-unit apartment complex on Province Street will receive $3 million, and a 12-unit project on Blueberry...
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
One person injured in Gilford plane crash Thursday evening
GILFORD — A seaplane crashed in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa on Thursday evening after striking the building on the way down, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said. Reports from the scene are of a single male occupant approximately 70 years old, who was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord.
