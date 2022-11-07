ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Community Impact Austin

Taco Flats now open in Lakeway

Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village

Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Electric Shuffle opens downtown; SH 45 gap road project causes friction

Electric Shuffle opened its Austin location in November. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) Located at the very end of Red River Street just across from the Hotel Van Zandt is downtown Austin’s latest tenant: the hip new bar Electric Shuffle. Originally hailing from the United Kingdom, Electric Shuffle comes ready to fill the very specific niche of making the game of shuffleboard cool will the help of craft cocktails.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city

From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin

It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

