Georgetown area animal shelters face overcrowding amid staffing, funding concerns
Both the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter have expressed capacity concerns. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Two area animal shelters have struggled with space the past several years, a problem that reached a head in recent months amid an increasing number of stray, rescued and surrendered animals. April...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to start scooping this winter in Northwest Austin
The Northwest Austin location of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream will offer 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a new location in Plaza Volente next to H-E-B this winter. The shop at 11521 N. RM 620, Austin, will sell...
Senior living community The Hacienda at Georgetown in final stage of build-out
The Hacienda at Georgetown will begin leasing in January. (Courtesy The Hacienda at Georgetown) The Hacienda at Georgetown, a senior living community at 60 Del Webb Blvd., Georgetown, is in its final build-out stage, according to a representative. The 225-unit facility will offer assisted living, memory care and independent living.
Reservations for new community of 3D homes in Georgetown to open in 2023
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Residents of Georgetown can soon expect to see 3D-printed homes in the community of Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities. One of the country's top homebuilders, Lennar, is collaborating with ICON, a construction technology company, to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes. "We are very pleased...
New learning center and preschool opening near Steiner Ranch in January
Art Rivas, co-owner of Artistic Minds Early Learning Academy, works on improvements for the new learning academy in Austin. Rivas and Michelle Czaja own another center in Houston. (Courtesy Michelle Czaja) Artistic Minds Early Learning Academy will be opening as a preschool and after-school center at 6111 RR 620 N.,...
New Northern Tool & Equipment location in Buda nearing completion
Northern Tool & Equipment will open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy Northern Tool & Equipment) Northern Tool & Equipment is set to open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. The newly built store is around 22,000 square feet. Northern Tool & Equipment was founded in 1981,...
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway
Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
Laurel Patterson and her friends have been spending hours every day looking for him since he was reported missing Monday.
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village
Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
New restaurants coming to Kyle, including Chipotle, Crust Pizza, Spoon + Fork
Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.
Electric Shuffle opens downtown; SH 45 gap road project causes friction
Electric Shuffle opened its Austin location in November. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) Located at the very end of Red River Street just across from the Hotel Van Zandt is downtown Austin’s latest tenant: the hip new bar Electric Shuffle. Originally hailing from the United Kingdom, Electric Shuffle comes ready to fill the very specific niche of making the game of shuffleboard cool will the help of craft cocktails.
'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city
From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin
It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
