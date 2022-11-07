Freiermuth Not Concerned With Potential Stat Increases With Claypool Gone: ‘I Just Want To Do Anything I Can To Help Make The Team Win’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The decision on whether quarterback Josh Allen will play is an “hour-to-hour situation.,” Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, and he expects it’ll come down to game time on Sunday. McDermott wasn’t ready to rule Allen out from playing the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (7-1) — even though he wasn’t sure whether the quarterback would participate in the team’s final practice of the week later in the day. Allen has yet to practice after he sprained his right throwing elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the New York Jets last weekend. “We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here,” McDermott said. “Just looking at how he’s going to progress through the day, and as he goes through these different tests, medically, making sure that he’s able to check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here.”

