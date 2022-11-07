NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently sentenced to death for the October 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 3, Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, who was found "on the ground, in the living room of the house face down with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house." Parker stabbed and strangled the victim to death before cutting Reagan’s unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, out.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO