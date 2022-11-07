Read full article on original website
Woman charged with assault, threatening bloodbath with knife
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 47-year-old woman is charged with assault and with threatening a “bloodbath” while displaying a knife at a local motel. Dorothy Jean Isabel remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday – on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating
KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
Woman chased by man with machete
ROSS, Texas (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 58-year-old man accused of chasing and threatening a woman with a machete, then hitting her with the sheath instead. Kenneth Peterson remained in the McLennan County Jail on...
Temple police, Texas Rangers conclude critical incident investigation
Law enforcement has concluded an investigation after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-35 while attempting to avoid pursuing officers in June.
Reward offered for information on death of Fort Hood Soldier
QUANTICO, Virginia (FOX 44) – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in an accident in August resulting in the death of a Fort Hood Soldier. Investigators are looking for a silver or dark gray […]
Temple PD cleared in June traffic death
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have concluded their investigation into an incident from last summer. Police say that at approximately 8:59 a.m. on June 15, 2022, an officer attempted to arrest Anthony Turner, who was walking on the interstate. Multiple officers and agencies responded to the area, attempting to slow and stop traffic on the interstate.
Man sentenced to 20 years after deadly 2020 shooting of girlfriend
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend. Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
Austin police searching for man involved in 2 armed bank robberies
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said the suspect was involved in two armed bank robberies. The latest robbery happened Nov. 8 at the Bank of America at 9701 Research Blvd. The suspect, who wore a...
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
Taylor Parker case: Woman convicted of killing pregnant mom sentenced to death
NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently sentenced to death for the October 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 3, Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, who was found "on the ground, in the living room of the house face down with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house." Parker stabbed and strangled the victim to death before cutting Reagan’s unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, out.
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
Car in downtown rape arrest linked to additional incident: Affidavit
On Saturday, June 4, police say a woman called 911 to say a man she didn't know sexually assaulted her downtown.
Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect
After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
U-Haul driver shot by police officers attempted to strike patrol units, Temple police say
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a U-Haul truck who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit along I-35 before he was shot by two police officers is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
Central Texas man dead after crashing in front of grocery store: Lorena police
Bass was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
