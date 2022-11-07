Read full article on original website
NFL Fans React To Frank Reich Being Fired From The Colts
After falling to 3-5-1 and failing to put together any sort of momentum, the Colts decided to part ways with fifth-year Head Coach Frank Reich.
Tony Dungy tells Dan Patrick he would have tried to talk Jim Irsay out of Colts' coaching change
“As a fan and a former Colt, I would have said ‘hey, Jim, you’ve got as many wins as the Rams. ... Get this going. Stay with Frank,'" Tony Dungy said.
Did the Colts give the Texans an excuse to hire Josh McCown?
One of the chief reasons why the Houston Texans didn’t hire Josh McCown in the 2021 and 2022 coaching cycles was because of the former NFL quarterback’s absence of coaching experience. Before hiring coach David Culley, McCown got an interview with the Texans for the fourth full-time coaching...
Lebanon native Frank Reich fired as Colts head coach
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. Reich attended Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon where he played quarterback before going to the University of Maryland. The Colts announced the move on Monday, one day after it went 0 for […]
The Ringer
After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move
I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
WIBC.com
Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
HometownLife.com
Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard air grievances as Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday introduced
INDIANAPOLIS — They’re angry over there at the Indianapolis Colts complex. Owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, that is. Angry, frustrated, probably a little embarrassed. More than a little defensive. On Monday night, at an event meant to introduce beloved former Colts center Jeff Saturday as...
thecomeback.com
Jim Irsay offers telling comments on Colts GM Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts shockingly decided to part ways with long-time head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a disastrous 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots last week. The natural follow-up to that was, will general manager Chris Ballard also be removed from his role? That appears unlikely after Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
HometownLife.com
Detroit Lions prove they aren't hopeless with an improbable win over Green Bay Packers
This wasn’t supposed to happen. The Detroit Lions’ defense wasn’t supposed to play this well. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers weren’t supposed to play this poorly. And Dan Campbell certainly wasn’t supposed to be standing at the lectern with a hoarse voice and a...
HometownLife.com
Relax, Packers fans: Green Bay has lived through much worse. | Opinion
A core memory from my childhood: Buying crullers, hot ham and rolls from Meurer’s on the south side and racing home to the Sunday newspaper spread out all over the water bed and the TV tuned to the NFL. With no remote control, this was a three-hour commitment, so the bakery rations were essential. And this:
HometownLife.com
Want to win your survivor pool? Who to take in Week 10
Another week, another round of wacky results. Buffalo Bills? Lost. Green Bay Packers? Lost. Carolina Panthers? OK, this one was not a surprise. The Bills loss at the New York Jets 20-17, the Packers lost at the Detroit Lions 15-9 and the Panthers lost at the Cincinnati Bengals 42-21. Will...
Colts confirm Parks Frazier, 30, as offensive play-caller
Frank Reich’s former personal assistant has gone from typing the game script to calling the plays under Indianapolis Colts interim
When Jim Irsay First Called Jeff Saturday About Being Colts Head Coach
Jim Irsay did not ultimately fire Frank Reich until Monday, but he was already making plans to replace him the day before. Irsay stunned pretty much everyone with his choice of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, including Saturday himself. The former Colts center and ESPN analyst was not contacted about the job until Sunday.
Saturday on Sundays: Colts name interim head coach after firing Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have named their interim HC, and it’s a familiar face but not who many expected it would be. Frank Reich is out, and the Indianapolis Colts have named their interim head coach. It’s a familiar face and a man the Colts loved as a player.
