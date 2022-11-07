ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face a tougher path to majority

Three days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 211 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 195 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Colorado Newsline

Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted

WASHINGTON — Late Thursday a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, ruling that the program is unlawful, in a blow to 16 million student debt borrowers already approved for relief. The U.S. Department of Education now is no longer accepting applications for the program, according to the student […] The post Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
