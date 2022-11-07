Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis caregiver indicted for falsifying TennCare timesheets, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caregiver has been indicted after being accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agent began investigating allegations against Chanta T. Cox in January at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit.
Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
actionnews5.com
TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
Inmate accused of stabbing 5 family members, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate accused of stabbing five people, killing two of them, died at 201 Poplar on Nov. 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell on Thursday. Isabell was being held on two charges of first-degree...
Memphis care worker charged with TennCare fraud after submitting false time sheets, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In August, after receiving information from a TennCare-contracted managed care organization, TBI agents began an investigation into...
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody. Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of...
Third man indicted for murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn., — A third man faces murder charges in connection to the high-profile murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told FOX13 that...
Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
Man shot to death in Fox Meadows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
Owner of Memphis taco truck chain under investigation for mistreatment of employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of TACOnganas, a popular Taco truck chain in Memphis, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation stems from allegations of employee mistreatment. The Regional Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor said that the wage and hour division...
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person was arrested in an apartment shooting, that killed a woman. On Sep. 26, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Creekside Meadows Apartments on Briarpark Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman, Tina Watson, with a gunshot wound. Watson was taken...
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
Man kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, fights deputies during arrest at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and kidnapping her over a lottery ticket, then fighting deputies during his arrest at a local gas station. On Nov. 8, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a missing persons report in the 1000...
Former Methodist employees charged with HIPAA violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been charged with HIPAA violations, according to the United States Department of Justice. Kirby Dandridge, Sylvia Taylor, Kara Thompson, Melanie Russell, and Adrianna Taber were indicted by a federal grand jury in Memphis. According to the DOJ, the indictment states that between November 2017 and December […]
Man who broke into Whitehaven church charged with 8 total burglaries, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man Memphis Police said burglarized a Memphis church was arrested and charged with a string of other burglaries in the area. According to police, 49-year-old Reginald Pree has been charged with burglarizing eight total buildings in Memphis. His burglary spree dates back to October 17,...
Missing man found dead in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead in Southeast Memphis last week. According to Memphis Police, officers found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Neavery Anderson, at the intersection of Outland Road and Hungerford Road on November 3 at 10:44 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A Silver Alert […]
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPAA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that five former Methodist Hospital employees and another man were indicted for a scheme to sell patients’ information. A spokesperson said that car crash victims’ information was sold to the likes of chiropractors and personal injury lawyers. The...
Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
Drug bust reveals nearly 200 grams of marijuana, meth during traffic stop in Byhalia, police say
BYHALIA, Miss. — One person is behind bars after a major drug bust during a traffic stop in North Mississippi. On Nov. 9, Byhalia Police officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 178 and Hwy. 309 for traffic violations. According to police, officers found 155.6 grams of marijuana, 44.9 grams...
Comments / 6