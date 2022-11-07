Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching
It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury 'Not Major' - Could Miss Vikings Game
Josh Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings is in jeopardy. And that, depending on one's perspective, is kinda "major.''
Erin Andrews Explains Main Reason She Left ESPN for Fox Sports
The veteran sideline reporter says she consulted Coach K and Chip Kelly about the decision.
NBC Sports
Jeff Saturday would have made it easier for the Colts if he’d accepted their prior offers
Whether it works or not, Colts owner Jim Irsay shouldn’t have hired an interim head coach with no college or pro coaching experience. It’s an insult to all current assistant coaches with every team. They’ve been been paying the dues, gaining the experience, establishing the credibility. It’s...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
Rangers Exercising Patience With Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw
An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles. It sounds like the Texas Rangers are playing a game of patience in a potential pursuit of former National League Cy Young winner and Dallas native Clayton Kershaw.
Rams injury report: Greg Gaines and Alaric Jackson doubtful vs. Cardinals
Injuries are a major point of concern for both the Rams and Cardinals this week. In addition to both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray being questionable to play on Sunday, each team has its share of other injury worries. For the Rams, two key starters – Greg Gaines and Alaric...
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Corey Kluber had reportedly appeared as a potential target on the Chicago Cubs free agent radar.
NBC Sports
10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams
There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns practice Monday
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns' suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston.
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: Won a lot of games in Seattle without anything on my wrist
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: D’Onta Foreman runs Panthers to 25-15 victory over Falcons
The Panthers were able to shake off a poor performance against the Bengals on Sunday to defeat the division-rival Falcons 25-15 on Thursday night. While Atlanta narrowed Carolina’s lead to three at one point in the third quarter, the Panthers were in control throughout the contest. On a rainy night in Charlotte, the Panthers held a 13-0 lead late in the second quarter before a Falcons field goal made the score 13-3 going into halftime.
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday and provided an update on the condition of his injured ankle. Tannehill has missed the last two games because of the injury and said at his press conference that it is something he expects to be dealing with for a while, but that things are moving in a better direction as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
NBC Sports
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
NBC Sports
Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer join Josh Allen in missing Thursday’s practice
No one saw quarterback Josh Allen on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s Bills practice and the team confirmed he never got on the field when they released their injury report later in the day. Allen, who has an elbow injury, was one of five players to...
Kyler Murray Dealing With Hamstring Issue
The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report ahead of Week 10's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, and plenty of star names littered a mile-long list. For the tenth straight week, the Cardinals have had 10 or more players on their injury report. Eight of which this week...
