Saint Louis, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching

It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams

There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: Won a lot of games in Seattle without anything on my wrist

There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Thursday Night Football: D’Onta Foreman runs Panthers to 25-15 victory over Falcons

The Panthers were able to shake off a poor performance against the Bengals on Sunday to defeat the division-rival Falcons 25-15 on Thursday night. While Atlanta narrowed Carolina’s lead to three at one point in the third quarter, the Panthers were in control throughout the contest. On a rainy night in Charlotte, the Panthers held a 13-0 lead late in the second quarter before a Falcons field goal made the score 13-3 going into halftime.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday and provided an update on the condition of his injured ankle. Tannehill has missed the last two games because of the injury and said at his press conference that it is something he expects to be dealing with for a while, but that things are moving in a better direction as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
NBC Sports

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer join Josh Allen in missing Thursday’s practice

No one saw quarterback Josh Allen on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s Bills practice and the team confirmed he never got on the field when they released their injury report later in the day. Allen, who has an elbow injury, was one of five players to...
All Cardinals

Kyler Murray Dealing With Hamstring Issue

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report ahead of Week 10's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, and plenty of star names littered a mile-long list. For the tenth straight week, the Cardinals have had 10 or more players on their injury report. Eight of which this week...

