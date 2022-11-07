Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
The Chicago Bulls Have Made A Roster Move
The Chicago Bulls have assigned a player to the G League.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. North Dakota State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: North Dakota State 0-1; Kansas 1-0 The North Dakota State Bison have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are on the road again Thursday and play against the #5 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse. North Dakota State will be seeking to avenge the 65-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 5 of 2020.
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0; Michigan 1-0 The #22 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. While not quite a landslide, the contest between...
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
NBA executives: Lakers are waiting to trade for a specific player
As the Los Angeles Lakers struggle with a 2-8 record and the worst offensive rating in the NBA, fans are growing more uneasy. They want a trade to happen, one way or another, to make the Lakers more competitive. But the team appears to be patient, as it likely wants...
NBA Admits Kings Were Robbed vs. Warriors
The NBA admits Klay Thompson fouled Kevin Huerter at the end of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors game
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable at New Orleans
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Nurkic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Drew Eubanks started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Nurkic is out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles vs. Gobert
Ayton provided nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Ayton was ineffective against Rudy Gobert on both ends of the floor, allowing his opponent to accrue 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, though Phoenix was victorious. Fantasy managers are probably disappointed with Ayton's muted rebounding and field-goal percentage marks this season. However, putting aside the two games in which he saw fewer than 25 minutes, the center is still averaging 17.1 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 8.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers
The Battle of LA part two is coming and while both teams won't be fully healthy, the Lakers look like they'll be healthier than the Clippers. The latest injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers has both Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) listed as probable to play. LeBron James just missed Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, so he should be well-rested against the LA Clippers. The team also has Lonnie Walker IV listed as questionable with a non-covid illness.
LeBron James Announces His Status For Lakers-Clippers Game
LeBron James says that he will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’
Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State. The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan. After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London. “North Carolina was extremely...
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. St. Francis (N.Y.): NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 1-0; Minnesota 1-0 The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Williams Arena. Minnesota escaped with a win on Monday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of...
Lakers News: The Only Way LeBron James Thinks He Can Recover From His Sore Left Foot
He will be back tonight for Lakers-Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0 The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Pitt will play host again and welcome West Virginia to Petersen Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, spread, football odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 1 Georgia will take its recently acquired status as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings and put that position on the line in a tricky road spot against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. The maroon-tinted Bulldogs, currently sitting at 6-3 overall, are looking to play spoiler against an SEC East foe they don't face very often and in doing so start to get more attention from the CFP selection committee as well.
Mountain West names Gloria Nevarez new commissioner
The Mountain West hired Gloria Nevarez as commissioner on Friday after she served the past five years in the same
CBS Sports
Big Ten college football picks, odds in Week 11: Michigan looks for huge win vs. Nebraska, West race heats up
All 14 Big Ten teams are in action during Week 11 as temperatures across the league drop and the stakes heat up. While No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are massive favorites at home against foes riding multi-game losing streaks, there are some intriguing matchups elsewhere in the conference.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles bolster stacked WR room, Ravens add help for Lamar Jackson
Quarterbacks are the focus of the 2023 NFL Draft. There are some teams obviously in the market for a young signal-caller and in position to select one as the draft order is currently constructed. If there are truly three quarterbacks who are viewed as being the cream of the crop, then teams need to be in the top three to guarantee one of those players. However, two teams -- Pittsburgh and Chicago -- may be the gate keepers for making that a reality. Those trade scenarios will be explored in the coming months as the draft order solidifies, but it is something to keep in mind.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Texas, Oregon on upset alert in Week 11
None of us won the $2 billion Powerball Lottery or we would have more expensive things to do with our lives than read about college football. Nevertheless, our upset alerts had our first true lottery week as then-No. 6 Alabama and Oklahoma hit the turf. Those two wins netted us...
