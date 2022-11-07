ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Kansas vs. North Dakota State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: North Dakota State 0-1; Kansas 1-0 The North Dakota State Bison have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are on the road again Thursday and play against the #5 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse. North Dakota State will be seeking to avenge the 65-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 5 of 2020.
FARGO, ND
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable at New Orleans

Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Nurkic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Drew Eubanks started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Nurkic is out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles vs. Gobert

Ayton provided nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Ayton was ineffective against Rudy Gobert on both ends of the floor, allowing his opponent to accrue 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, though Phoenix was victorious. Fantasy managers are probably disappointed with Ayton's muted rebounding and field-goal percentage marks this season. However, putting aside the two games in which he saw fewer than 25 minutes, the center is still averaging 17.1 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 8.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
PHOENIX, AZ
AllClippers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers

The Battle of LA part two is coming and while both teams won't be fully healthy, the Lakers look like they'll be healthier than the Clippers. The latest injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers has both Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) listed as probable to play. LeBron James just missed Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, so he should be well-rested against the LA Clippers. The team also has Lonnie Walker IV listed as questionable with a non-covid illness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’

Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State. The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan. After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London. “North Carolina was extremely...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, spread, football odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 1 Georgia will take its recently acquired status as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings and put that position on the line in a tricky road spot against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. The maroon-tinted Bulldogs, currently sitting at 6-3 overall, are looking to play spoiler against an SEC East foe they don't face very often and in doing so start to get more attention from the CFP selection committee as well.
STARKVILLE, MS
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles bolster stacked WR room, Ravens add help for Lamar Jackson

Quarterbacks are the focus of the 2023 NFL Draft. There are some teams obviously in the market for a young signal-caller and in position to select one as the draft order is currently constructed. If there are truly three quarterbacks who are viewed as being the cream of the crop, then teams need to be in the top three to guarantee one of those players. However, two teams -- Pittsburgh and Chicago -- may be the gate keepers for making that a reality. Those trade scenarios will be explored in the coming months as the draft order solidifies, but it is something to keep in mind.
