The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 6-2 start but might be even better than last year's 12-5 division title winners thanks to their elite defense. Expectations are high for the Cowboys (as always), but big changes could be coming if they don't make a deep run in the playoffs this year and finally get back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the mid-90s.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO