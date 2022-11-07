Read full article on original website
East Orange man arrested for shooting two Newark police officers
NEWARK, NJ — The man suspected of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday, Nov. 1, was arrested and charged the following day, Nov. 2. Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, is accused of shooting the two police officers as they tried to question him that afternoon near an apartment building in Newark, according to authorities.
Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner is set
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The annual East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Galloping Hill Caterers, 1085 Galloping Hill Road in Union, at 6 p.m. The honorees are Thomas Finch, Leon Moss, Rae Oliver, Monique Redding-Munford and Fabian Thorne. In addition, the...
CORRECTED: West Orange HS boys soccer team captures sectional tournament championship
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated perennial state powerhouses Kearny and Clifton to capture the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship. The second-seeded Mountaineers defeated third-seeded Kearny, 1-0, in the semifinals on...
Hackensack Meridian med school’s vice dean honored with prestigious
NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Miriam Hoffman, vice dean for academic affairs at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, has been named to a prestigious fellowship for women leaders in academic medicine and health care. The Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine program is a year-long, part-time fellowship...
Newark Symphony Hall appoints Talia L. Young as interim CEO
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest black-led arts and entertainment venue, has announced the appointment of Talia L. Young as interim CEO following the resignation of president and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird, who is stepping down next month after four years. With a background in government affairs, economic development and entrepreneurship, Young has served on the NSH board since 2014. NSH’s board, led by Chairperson fayemi shakur, is spearheading the search for a permanent CEO while working closely with Nash Laird and Young on a transition plan.
Essex County dedicates memorial bronze busts of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Peter Rodino
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated memorial busts of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Rep. Peter Rodino in the lobby of the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark on Tuesday, Nov. 1. “We have named buildings...
South Orange Elks to hold free throw contest on Sunday, Nov. 13
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 will be holding an Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw competition on Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon in the gym at St. Joseph School, 240 Franklin St. in Maplewood. Registration is from 11:30 a.m to noon. The contest begins at...
Families take tech sabbath to spend Shabbat in the woods
This slideshow requires JavaScript. SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange planned a weekend retreat in the Poconos for young families to connect, make new family friends and have some seasonal fun. To keep members engaged during the technology sabbath, Rabbi Abigail Treu, Cantor Eliana Kissner and education director Gavin Hirsch provided many interactive programs for the families. They sang together, studied Torah, participated in a Shabbat meditation circle and recited prayers. They also took advantage of the expansive facility at Camp Harlem. They went hiking, played board games, made animal sand art and relaxed by the bonfire.
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys great run this season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team enjoyed another great run this season. The fifth-seeded Lady Ridgers, under longtime head coach Oscar Viteri, finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. For...
Champions! West Orange HS football team captures first state sectional title, defeats Phillipsburg to win North 2, Group 5 sectional crown
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football program has been in existence for a long time. The Mountaineers can finally say they are state sectional champions!. Playing in their first-ever state sectional championship game, the sixth-seeded Mountaineers defeated top-seeded and previously-undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state final on Thursday night, Nov. 10, at Phillipsburg.
Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys great season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team enjoyed a great season. The Lady Cougars, under head coach Juan Bas, finished with an 18-8 record, including finishing tied for second place in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division. Columbia and West Orange (14-10) were both 9-3 in the division. Montclair (13-6) won the division with a 10-2 record.
West Orange HS girls soccer team enjoys stellar season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team enjoyed a stellar season. The Lady Mountaineers, who won the Essex County Tournament title for the second year in a row and for the third time in the past four contested county tournaments, finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. West Orange, under eighth-year head coach Sean Devore, ended with a 16-4-1 record this season.
Gregory Elementary celebrates Hispanic heritage with schoolwide exhibition
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gregory Elementary School celebrated the completion of its five-week unit of study on Hispanic heritage with a schoolwide exhibit on Oct. 26. Parents, students, and faculty turned out for an evening full of color, culture and information. “As part of our annual acknowledgment for Hispanic...
Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches Non-Public A North state sectional final
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team raised its record to 18-2 on the season and kept its winning streak to eight matches in a row, winning two matches last week in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A North state tournament. As...
West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to state championship game
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team is one win from a state championship. The Mountaineers defeated Westfield, 3-1, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Westfield. Senior Mason Bashkoff,...
Former Irvington head coach Marvin Hawkins leads Hunter College cross-country teams to conference titles
IRVINGTON, NJ — Former longtime Irvington High School cross-country and track and field head coach Marvin Hawkins is in his first year as the head track and cross-country coach at Hunter College. This fall, Hawkins guided the Hunter College mens’ and women’s cross-country teams to the CUNY Athletic Conference...
Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Pope John in playoff opener
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Saturday, Nov. 5, the Seton Hall Prep football team broke a four-game losing streak, defeating Pope John XXIII (Sparta), 42-13, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Group A football playoffs at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.
West Orange HS Marching Mountaineers end season on high note
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers ended their competitive season on a high note. The Marching Mountaineers competed on Oct. 29 in the Bands of America New Jersey Regional Championship at Rutgers University, where they qualified for the finals competition for only the second time in school history, finishing in sixth place — the highest placement in a BOA Regional in school history. The BOA NJ Regional featured bands from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Massachusetts.
Golda Och Academy boys compete at state prep cross-country meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Prep State Championships on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Blair Academy in Blairstown, in Warren County. GOA finished with 180 points, seventh out of nine schools in the varsity B race, its best finish in years.
