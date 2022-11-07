ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road

An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades

The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents

Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Polls Report Widespread Problems

Computer problems plagued Columbus County when polls opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Multiple voters said they were turned away when the official voter rolls showed them as having already cast a ballot. The problems were reportedly fixed by around 8 a.m. Several voters said they were told to return...
multifamilybiz.com

Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Grand Strand woman wins $200K with scratch-off lottery ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand woman woke up Thursday $200,000 richer after winning with a scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket came from the Lowes Foods store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner admitted to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

