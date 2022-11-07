Read full article on original website
Escaped offender from Robeson County confinement center captured in SC
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An offender that escaped in Robeson County Wednesday night has been captured in York County, South Carolina. He was recaptured without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges, according to a release from the NC Dept. of Public Safety.
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road
An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
Tropical Storm Nicole passing through Florida; Are Carolina residents ready?
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — After Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the remnants will head towards the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Just two months ago the area was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Residents from Pawleys Island to Garden City said they're not doing too much...
Veterans Victory Walk postponed Saturday at Valor Park at The Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Veterans Victory Walk has been postponed to Saturday for weather. The walk, originally scheduled for Veterans Day on November 11, will now take place November 12 at a The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Veterans will walk 22 miles to represent the 22...
'I took the pistol away from him:' Longtime SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Election offices across the U.S. depend on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved to South Carolina in 1989 and said she’s been a poll worker ever since.
This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades
The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
Historic hibiscus harvest in Bucksport brings beautification, generations of growth
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — This month, the Mishoe family will come together for the third and final picking of the year for their specialty crop. It's indeed a special harvest, there is nowhere else in the state of South Carolina where a similar harvest is taking place. According to...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
S.C. Board of Education temporarily suspends Ocean Bay Elementary teacher’s certificate following arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Board of Education temporarily suspended an Ocean Bay Elementary School teacher’s educator certificate after she was arrested and accused of abusing several students. Horry County police arrested special education teacher Grace McColgan a couple of weeks ago following an investigation. She...
Former HCSO officer appealing for job following resignation over 'misconduct': Records
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A former Horry County Sheriff's Office(HCSO) jail officer is asking for his job back following a resignation and investigation that found he and another officer lied to a judge in several cases to secure warrants. Following a citizen complaint, HCSO officials conducted a thorough investigation...
Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents
Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
2 former Robeson Co. Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two former Robeson County Detention Center officers are charged in connection to the death of an inmate, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. On March 10, 2021, Stephen K. Hunt, 28, of Lumberton was found dead in a single-person cell...
Polls Report Widespread Problems
Computer problems plagued Columbus County when polls opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Multiple voters said they were turned away when the official voter rolls showed them as having already cast a ballot. The problems were reportedly fixed by around 8 a.m. Several voters said they were told to return...
Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
Grand Strand musical landmarks remember ALABAMA co-founder, guitarist Jeff Cook
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Many on the Grand Strand are honoring and remembering ALABAMA guitarist and founder Jeff Cook after he passed away Tuesday. The country group, originally named Wild Country before being renamed ALABAMA, got its start at the popular Myrtle Beach spot, The Bowery. Victor Shamah,...
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
Grand Strand woman wins $200K with scratch-off lottery ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand woman woke up Thursday $200,000 richer after winning with a scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket came from the Lowes Foods store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner admitted to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But...
