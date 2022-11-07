Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyeing Massive $365M Opening
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open huge at the box office this weekend. The sequel to 2018’s massively successful Black Panther is eyeing a $365 million worldwide opening. That includes a projected domestic between $175M-$185M and $180 million internationally. Those numbers would put Wakanda Forever on track for an opening between $355M to $365M.
Hollywood Minute: 'Top Gun: Maverick' flies out of theaters
Tom Cruise's action-epic wraps its theatrical run, Luke Evans talks about his new album, and a new 'God of War' game hits PlayStation consoles. Rick Damigella reports.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
murphysmultiverse.com
The New Deal: A Look at Tom Holland’s Future as Spider-Man
Though it hasn’t been officially announced, the buzz around Sony and Marvel Studios reaching a new deal to continue their collaborative efforts to co-produce Spider-Man films has been at an all-time high this week. The deal, should it be reached, would allow Marvel Studios to get to work on developing new Spidey films with Sony and for them to negotiate a deal with star Tom Holland that would allow him to appear in non-Spidey films. As we wait for word to come down that Holland is ready to get back to work, we take a look at how Tom’s New Deal might play out over the next several years.
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
‘Batman: The Animated Series’ voice actor Kevin Conroy dies
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died. Diane Pershing, the voice of Poison Ivy in the cartoon show, posted a tribute to her co-star on Facebook. Conroy died Thursday after a brief fight with cancer, according to a news release by DC...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Elko Daily Free Press
Shawn Levy reportedly in early talks to direct 'Star Wars' film
The Adam Project director is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a Star Wars movie, according to Deadline. The outlet has not reported its sources or released any details about the film or negotiations themselves. Shawn shared screenshots of the news to his Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly confirming Deadline’s report. He captioned his post, “Childhood me is losing his s**t right now. Grown-up me is too." The prolific filmmaker is currently working alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3, set for release in November 2024.
thedigitalfix.com
Steven Spielberg says Warner Bros threw filmmakers “under the bus”
As the director of classics like Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, Jaws, E.T, and the Jurassic Park movies, nobody knows more about filmmaking than Steven Spielberg. After the pandemic made it difficult for films to hit the big screen, Warner Bros Discovery trialed a “day-and-date” release for all of their 2021 movies, meaning that not only would their films be available in theatres, but would also be available to watch on streaming service HBO Max. Spielberg in turn took aim at this decision in an interview with the New York Times.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Coogler Has Had No Conversations about Directing ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to make its worldwide release, the hype and positive word of mouth about the film has fans wondering if Ryan Coogler might find himself moving into the director’s chair of what is sure to be one of Marvel Studios biggest projects. Coogler has found himself on just about everyone’s list as a potential director for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to end the Multiverse Saga when it hits theaters in 2026. However great of a fit Coogler might be for the project, it sounds like it might just end up in the hands of someone else.
ComicBook
Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
Gamespot
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Gets First Wondrous Trailer
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio now has its full trailer and it's something to behold. We got our first glimpse of the upcoming Netflix movie over the summer, but now fans can see what Del Toro and legendary animator Mark Gustafson have in store for this classic story. The new film...
NME
Quentin Tarantino highly recommends these movies in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’
Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in new book Cinema Speculation, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. The director’s latest book, his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s” which inspired him in his youth.
ETOnline.com
Fred Armisen Details His Transformation Into Uncle Fester for Netflix's 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
Fred Armisen was nearly unrecognizable when he made his debut as Uncle Fester Addams in Netflix's Wednesday trailer. The Portlandia star steps into the iconic character for the upcoming series, a role that was previously made famous by Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan. Armisen acknowledged his predecessor's performance in the...
Pawel Mykietyn Admits He Loved The “Crazy” Of Composing Music For A Wandering Donkey In Poland’s Oscar Entry ‘EO’ – Sound & Screen
How do you write music for a wandering donkey in EO? Composer Pawel Mykietyn didn’t take the responsibility lightly. “First off this donkey survived,” the Polish composer told the audience, with the help of an interpreter, at Deadline’s Sound & Screen awards-season event. “I hope I don’t disturb the movie by music. … Sometimes it’s difficult to know what a donkey feels.” EO, by Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski and submitted by Poland to this year’s Oscar International Feature race, is a vision of modern Europe as seen through the eyes of a a precious mule. “In the movie, the donkey is in a...
Comments / 0