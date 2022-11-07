Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Jazz-Hawks
Odds and bets for Wednesday’s NBA slate, highlighted by the Hawks hosting the surprising Jazz.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare
Detroit Pistons made huge draft mistakes. The Pistons didn't want to draft Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in the 2003 NBA draft.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Has Jayson Tatum risen past Nikola Jokic in NBA hierarchy?
Two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic isn't just a unicorn, he's a Pegasus eating a rainbow, a 6-foot-11 center with a feathery shooting touch and a point guard's vision. His passes alone fill highlight reels, and that's before he drops 28 and grabs 14 in warmups. Celtics fans get their lone...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tonight's Best NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for Thursday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
Happy Thursday! It's been a wild week in the NBA world, with a full 15-game slate on Monday and a 13-game slate on Wednesday. For the most part, the league will be catching its breath this evening — just four teams are on the NBA DFS slate that's scheduled to tip off between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. ET. That gives us even more time to pay attention to the games and makes playing in a DraftKings contest even more fun!
Sporting News
College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win
Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
Sporting News
Doc Rivers coaching hot seat: 3 reasons why the 76ers coach deserves partial blame for ho-hum start
At 5-7 and with championship aspirations, the Sixers have had a disappointing start to their season. There have been problems with the team across the board and most of the finger-pointing has been directed at embattled coach Doc Rivers. “Bill Simmons has been saying for weeks on his podcast Doc...
NBA Teams Per Category: Bucks Are The Best, Lakers Are The Most Disappointing
Milwaukee Bucks are the best NBA team with a 9-1 record, while Los Angeles Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
With only four total games on the Thursday NBA slate, the surprise Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head out on the hardwood in what will be one of the top games of the evening. It’s time to check out our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Pelicans prediction and pick will be made for all to see.
Boston College gets last-minute surge to edge Detroit Mercy
Mason Madsen’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left highlighted a 7-0 last-minute run for Boston College as the Eagles scored a
Sporting News
Ranking the 10 best freshmen in college basketball in 2022-23: Arkansas's Nick Smith, Duke's Dariq Whitehead headline top prospects
College basketball is back and this year's crop of freshmen could have significant implications on how this season plays out. While North Carolina and Gonzaga — the two top-ranked teams in the country heading into the new season — are led by upperclassmen and returning players, there are a ton of freshmen who are ready to make an immediate impact and take the NCAA by storm.
FOX Sports
Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Los Angeles
Brooklyn Nets (5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant is seventh in the NBA scoring 30.8 points per game. The Clippers are 3-3 in home...
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with college basketball season starting
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022-23 season now ongoing and the college
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Falcons-Panthers single-game tournaments
The Falcons and Panthers kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. These two NFC South squads just played each other in a wild Week 8 game that saw the Falcons escape with a 37-34 overtime win, and if Thursday night's game is anything close to what we saw a couple of weeks ago, NFL DFS players will be in a treat. This matchup might not wow the casual fan, but there are talented offensive players on both teams, which should help those in FanDuel single-game contests put together competitive lineups.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 10 game: Saquon Barkley runs wild, the Justin Fields breakout continues, Justin Jefferson helps the Vikings cover in Buffalo
With Week 10 kicking off Thursday night, lots of fantasy football owners are waving the proverbial white flag and just going through the lineup-setting motions. Countless NFL teams' fans have also given up hope in their real-life squad, knowing full well it won't contend for a title, and in a sometimes-puzzling season, many bettors have understandably grown weary of betting moneylines, spreads, and over/unders. But one market that combines betting, fantasy, and fandom is the prop market, which provides fun and fast cash if you do your research and make the right plays.
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 10: Justin Fields powers Bears over Lions, Davante Adams and the Raiders pounce the hapless Colts, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stifle Aaron Rodgers
The 2022 NFL season has been predictably unpredictable, as anyone competing in survivor and pick 'em pools knows all too well. We have witnessed a ton of upsets, some bizarrely low-scoring games, and a massive amount of underdog covers in prime time. But our best bets remain strong, making us money week in and week out on the moneyline, against the spread, with point totals, and in the player prop market.
Comments / 0