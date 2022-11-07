ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals offer injury updates on Dax Hill, DJ Reader and Chris Evans

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEuW0_0j24hBhG00

The news is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals when it comes to key injured players.

Meeting with the media on the Monday after the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered encouraging updates.

What looked like a serious knee injury for running back Chris Evans is a PCL issue that earns him a week-to-week status.

That’s the same status first-round defensive back Dax Hill gets after suffering a shoulder injury and leaving Sunday’s win.

Then there’s star nose tackle DJ Reader. Best guess was he’d be able to make it back after the bye given the expected timeline of his injury. Taylor says the team will make a decision next week but sounded positive on the timeline.

Meaning, the Bengals are lucky to have a bye week right now. It won’t get them back someone as important as No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie, but three key names — and one top-five player at his position (Reader) — could be back for Week 11 against the Steelers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

A recent report lists a former Nebraska head football coach as a candidate for a newly open position in the state of Florida. According to Zac Blobner from 95.3 WDAE, recently fired Nebraska coach Scott Frost is a possible candidate for the newly opened job at the University of South Florida. Jeff Scott was fired as the head football coach at USF over the weekend after going 4-26 in his two-plus seasons, including a 1-8 record this year.  The report is clear that Frost is only a possible candidate for the job and is in no way the current front-runner. Blobner...
LINCOLN, NE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC did something they haven’t done in 40 years in season opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night. It was the start of what they hope is a very special season in Chapel Hill and although UNC struggled at times in the game, they pulled away with the win. The Seahawks deserve credit for how they played, putting pressure as UNC tried to bring the ball up the court. The ability to try and trap players slowed down UNC’s offense as they didn’t have a transition basket until the second half. But one stat that was a little jarring is something...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mina Kimes: Geno Smith playing with more confidence, aggression than any QB in the league

Coming into the 2022 season, we were expecting Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to play a certain way – specifically, something similar to what we saw from him in 2021. In Smith’s three starts replacing an injured Russell Wilson, he was careful and effective running Seattle’s offense, if not terribly productive. Now halfway through the ’22 season, Smith has blown away all our previous expectations and perceptions about his game.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns still unsure on David Njoku: 'We'll see today what he looks like'

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku exited late in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was at first listed as week-to-week, then quickly reevaluated to day-to-day. Njoku sat out in the win against the Cincinnati Bengals before entering the bye week. The Browns, however, are still unsure about his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but he will test out his ankle today.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and will now host a reunion with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon. Will McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers after a loss in December of 2018, get sweet revenge in his return? Or are the Packers capable of getting a galvanizing and potentially season-change win over a true contender?
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton intent on getting stars involved vs. Giants

As the 2022 season has played out, the Houston Texans have had an exceptionally hard time finding consistency on offense, especially late in games where it seems that they lose any momentum they build in the first half. While this is to be expected for a young team going up against top-level talent on a weekly basis, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is intent on figuring out how to get his unit to play well in all four quarters.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame in NFL: Former first round pick waived

Former Notre Dame star defensive lineman Jerry Tillery’s time with the Los Angeles Chargers is done. The Chargers announced Thursday evening that they had waived Tillery. He had missed practice this past week due. toa personal matter according to our colleagues at Chargers Wire. He had also been dealing with a back injury that he suffered during a lifting session.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross on punter Cameron Johnson: 'Expect him to continue to get better'

Punting might not be the most glamorous part of an NFL football game, but given the Houston Texans’ offensive struggles in 2022, it may be the most crucial aspect of their special teams play. Sixth-year punter Cameron Johnson has been one of the more outstanding players at his position across the league this season, and Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross certainly seems to have taken notice.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy