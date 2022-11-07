ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Campbell County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski has a new 'Little Free Library'

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski gets a new upgrade. The new addition is the "Little Free Library". This project was dedicated in memory of a longtime local educator, Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith on October 26, the Town of Pulaski said. The library allows...
Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
LU students help with clean up efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian

(WSET) — Liberty University students are helping a community get back on its feet after Hurricane Ian. A team of students and faculty with LU Serve Now partnered with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian Humanitarian aid organization, to help with clean-up efforts in Englewood Florida. The team of 14 students...
US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
Danville preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Virginia after wreaking havoc on the Sunshine State. Parts of Florida saw high winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding. Danville's Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said he doesn't anticipate too many problems in the River City. Nonetheless, he says...
Deputies are looking for package thief in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a package stolen from a porch in Henry County, deputies said. Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual and vehicle. The unidentified individual stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Drive, Collinsville, according to deputies. If anyone...
Enough is Enough: Lynchburg community joins forces to cut crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The string of violence we've seen in the Hill City has some families fearing for their safety on their own doorsteps. However, one community group is working to calm those fears. Enough is enough. That's the message from one community one voice about the string...
