WSET
Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
WSET
Rocky Mount students to sell ornaments benefitting the homeless
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — At Downtown Rocky Mount's annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, these students will be selling ornaments to raise money for people who do not have a home to go to. New Tech Gereau students are a part of a project-based learning program...
WSET
A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
WSET
Dine Small campaign to kick off fifth year helping small Martinsville restaurants
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It's the fifth year of Dine Small for Martinsburg restaurants. The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring the effort on November 26, which is Small Business Saturday. Dine Small encourages residents and visitors to eat at small local restaurants. The EDC is offering...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Campbell County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSET
Christmas Open House Happening at Main Street Shoppes in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Main Street Shoppes in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on November 11-12. They have everything from Vera Bradley to Virginia apparel to candles! Emily got to walk around and check out the kind of deals you'll find if you stop by!
WSET
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg gets big check for student resources
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, AT&T presented the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg with a $25,000 check. This donation is a part of the company's initiative to help close the homework gap and provide digital resources for students. Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club,...
WSET
Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski has a new 'Little Free Library'
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski gets a new upgrade. The new addition is the "Little Free Library". This project was dedicated in memory of a longtime local educator, Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith on October 26, the Town of Pulaski said. The library allows...
WSET
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
WSET
Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
WSET
LU students help with clean up efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian
(WSET) — Liberty University students are helping a community get back on its feet after Hurricane Ian. A team of students and faculty with LU Serve Now partnered with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian Humanitarian aid organization, to help with clean-up efforts in Englewood Florida. The team of 14 students...
WSET
US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
WSET
Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
WSET
Danville preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Virginia after wreaking havoc on the Sunshine State. Parts of Florida saw high winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding. Danville's Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said he doesn't anticipate too many problems in the River City. Nonetheless, he says...
WSET
Deputies are looking for package thief in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a package stolen from a porch in Henry County, deputies said. Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual and vehicle. The unidentified individual stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Drive, Collinsville, according to deputies. If anyone...
WSET
Enough is Enough: Lynchburg community joins forces to cut crime
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The string of violence we've seen in the Hill City has some families fearing for their safety on their own doorsteps. However, one community group is working to calm those fears. Enough is enough. That's the message from one community one voice about the string...
WSET
Application submitted for hotel at site of historic former Jones Memorial Library
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An application has been submitted to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for a hotel in the historic Rivermont District. The proposal is tentatively set to be voted on by the Planning Commission on December 14, pending the submission of all required materials. The proposal reads for...
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
WSET
Roanoke Co. native named new Chief of Police, becomes 4th overall to lead department
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County will soon have a new chief in charge. County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P.E. announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023, on Wednesday. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief...
