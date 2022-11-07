Read full article on original website
Keep it real
3d ago
You always render assistance even if you're right or wrong. The fact that she did neither, lock her butt up. Plain & simple.
cbs17
2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
WITN
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
cbs17
Rocky Mount man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police. On Thursday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a suspicious event at the Food Lion located at 3936 Bishop Road.
cbs17
Traffic accident turns into gunshot wound for Wendell driver, police say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — What was originally reported as a traffic accident turned into a gunshot wound to the head for one driver in Wendell. At approximately 11 a.m., the Wendell Police Department responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Wendell Falls Parkway and Martin Pond Road.
cbs17
Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
WITN
Deputies looking for suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Pool Patios and Spas at 2965 Richlands Highway on October 17th. Deputies say the suspect was seen...
cbs17
Raleigh man killed in head-on crash while running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to toxicology report
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who died in a crash after running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to a toxicology report. In the report obtained Wednesday by CBS 17, it said 56-year-old Scott Reid, of Raleigh, was found with alcohol in his body.
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
WRAL
Man shot multiple times, killed in domestic dispute in Harnett County
ERWIN, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County in what police are calling a domestic dispute. Erwin's police chief Jonathan Johnson said the call was initially dispatched as a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m., and while officers were on the way to the scene, shots were fired between a man and a woman.
cbs17
Shooter suspected of killing Raleigh woman, named ‘Tadpole,’ sought by police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after shooting in Erwin, police say
ERIWN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to the Erwin Police Chief. On Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While en route, the officers were told that shots were fired.
WITN
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
Fayetteville residents shocked after woman thrown from third-floor balcony; suspect in custody
A Fayetteville community is horrified after a domestic disturbance turned violent, leaving a woman critically injured and a man behind bars.
WITN
Greenville police looking for missing 80-year-old woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are asking for your help in locating an elderly woman who is missing. Elizabeth Markowski was last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. The 80-year-old woman was driving a charcoal 2015 Toyota Prius with North Carolina tag...
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
Man jailed, woman hospitalized after fight that neighbors say ended with both going off blacony
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said. Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a...
WRAL
Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
WITN
Gun taken from student on Edgecombe Co. high school campus, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gun was taken from a student on their high school campus on Wednesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Richard Johnson, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with gun on educational property and has been given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
cbs17
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man in custody: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said. This happened Thursday around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive in Fayetteville. When they got to the scene, officers said they saw a man running from the area, and...
