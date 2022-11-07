ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Comments / 3

Keep it real
3d ago

You always render assistance even if you're right or wrong. The fact that she did neither, lock her butt up. Plain & simple.

Reply
3
 

cbs17

2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 woman in custody after shooting in Erwin, police say

ERIWN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to the Erwin Police Chief. On Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While en route, the officers were told that shots were fired.
ERWIN, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville police looking for missing 80-year-old woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are asking for your help in locating an elderly woman who is missing. Elizabeth Markowski was last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. The 80-year-old woman was driving a charcoal 2015 Toyota Prius with North Carolina tag...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
WENDELL, NC

