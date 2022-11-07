Read full article on original website
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
ucnj.org
Union County to hold emergency Holiday Food Distribution on November 19
The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents of an upcoming emergency food distribution event for Union County residents on Saturday, November 19th. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. Drive-Thru. The food distribution is open to all Union...
essexnewsdaily.com
AG announces new program in East Orange to assist nonviolent offenders overcoming addiction
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Kelly E. Levy, acting director of the office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies, announced Nov. 1 the launch of a new pilot program to establish prosecutor-led diversion programs in six municipal courts across New Jersey that will help nonviolent offenders overcome drug addiction.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown Green
The dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street.Morristown Minute. One of the busiest intersections in the heart of Morristown is also one of the deadliest, with an average of one fatality every two years.
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road
North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
essexnewsdaily.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that apparently caused the death of Earnest Green, 93, of East Orange, according to a Nov. 7 press release from the ECPO. On Saturday, Nov. 5, at about 6:30...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct.2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane
A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged. Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three...
Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
N.J. election results 2022: Essex County
Voters in Essex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS senior speaks at event honoring Daniel Craig
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Michael Liotta spoke at Montclair Film Festival’s 11th annual benefit on Oct. 28 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The event was a tribute to Daniel Craig, featuring host Stephen Colbert in conversation with the legendary actor of James Bond fame.
Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street
Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation. The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.
Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison
There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
theobserver.com
KPD: With 1-year-old baby nearby, trio fights with knife over a Cash App card
On Nov. 2 at 4:57 p.m., Officer Andre Fernandes responded with other officers to 425 Elm St. on a report of a knife fight. They located Francis Mejia and Brianna Kagan-Gonzalez, both 20, and of Kearny, and William Kearney, 28, of Manchester. The Kearny pair said they came to the location to retrieve a Cash App card from Kearney (the man, not the town and thus the spelling difference,) but did not get it.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Jersey City firefighters respond to fire on Hoboken Avenue, Boyd Avenue
Jersey City firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over a five-hour span overnight. A Jersey City police officer was injured responding to one of the fires, on Boyd Avenue, near West Side Avenue. The single-alarm fire on Boyd occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Some four and a half hours...
