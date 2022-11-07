ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town

Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to hold emergency Holiday Food Distribution on November 19

The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents of an upcoming emergency food distribution event for Union County residents on Saturday, November 19th. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. Drive-Thru. The food distribution is open to all Union...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

AG announces new program in East Orange to assist nonviolent offenders overcoming addiction

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Kelly E. Levy, acting director of the office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies, announced Nov. 1 the launch of a new pilot program to establish prosecutor-led diversion programs in six municipal courts across New Jersey that will help nonviolent offenders overcome drug addiction.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road

North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Fatal pedestrian collision in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that apparently caused the death of Earnest Green, 93, of East Orange, according to a Nov. 7 press release from the ECPO. On Saturday, Nov. 5, at about 6:30...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Essex County

Voters in Essex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS senior speaks at event honoring Daniel Craig

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Michael Liotta spoke at Montclair Film Festival’s 11th annual benefit on Oct. 28 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The event was a tribute to Daniel Craig, featuring host Stephen Colbert in conversation with the legendary actor of James Bond fame.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison

There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: With 1-year-old baby nearby, trio fights with knife over a Cash App card

On Nov. 2 at 4:57 p.m., Officer Andre Fernandes responded with other officers to 425 Elm St. on a report of a knife fight. They located Francis Mejia and Brianna Kagan-Gonzalez, both 20, and of Kearny, and William Kearney, 28, of Manchester. The Kearny pair said they came to the location to retrieve a Cash App card from Kearney (the man, not the town and thus the spelling difference,) but did not get it.
KEARNY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy