San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo over outburst

This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to censure Councilman Mario Bravo for his behavior toward Councilwoman Ana Sandoval during a confrontation outside council chambers in September. An independent investigation determined Bravo (D1) had “aggressively approached and berated” Sandoval (D7), violating the city’s equal employment opportunity...
San Antonio City Council mulls another no-confidence vote, this time for Perry

San Antonio City Council will consider a vote of no confidence and ask Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) to resign on Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday. Perry allegedly left the scene of an accident Sunday, a misdemeanor he was arrested for Thursday, and is still under investigation for a DWI. Later Thursday, SAPD released a redacted portion of the body camera footage from that night.
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards

This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Where I Live: Bulverde

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Diwali San Antonio lights up Hemisfair

The 14th annual Diwali San Antonio festival splashed color throughout Hemisfair Saturday with traditional Indian dances, music, food and dress. Organized by Anuja SA, the “festival of lights” honors the sister city relationship between San Antonio and Chennai, India. According to organizers, the festival is the largest in the country and draws between 20,000 and 40,000 people to downtown.
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

