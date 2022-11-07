Read full article on original website
Family of Cameron Redus, killed by campus police officer, reaches settlement with UIW
This story has been updated. The family of Cameron Redus, who was shot and killed by a university police officer in 2013, has reached a long-awaited settlement agreement with the University of the Incarnate Word, the family’s attorney told the San Antonio Report Tuesday. The details of the settlement...
After arrest tied to wreck, Perry says he won’t resign; SAPD releases video of incident
This story has been updated. Clayton Perry said Thursday afternoon he has no plans to resign from the San Antonio City Council, deflecting questions about whether he was drinking the night he was found lying in his yard disoriented, with a cut on his forehead after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident.
Councilman Perry admits being in car crash: ‘I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it’
Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) broke his silence Wednesday on the hit-and-run accident he was reportedly involved in Sunday night. He’s been absent from public events since then, missing Council’s regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. “I was in a car crash on Sunday,” Perry said in a prepared statement. “I...
Hey, Republicans! Thinking about running for countywide office? Forget about it.
I’m not sure what was going through Trish DeBerry’s mind when she decided to give up her very safe $146,000 county commissioner’s job only 11 months into her first four-year term, to attempt to make the leap from representing the only solidly Republican quadrant of the county to a countywide office: Bexar County judge.
New UTSA band for beginners brings veterans together to make music
Saturday morning inside the University of Texas at San Antonio arts building, the distinctly tentative sounds of a beginning band can be heard echoing from a first-floor rehearsal room. The musicians are not UTSA students, but military veterans who signed up at no cost through the new UTSA Arts community...
Sakai overwhelms DeBerry in Bexar County judge race; Gonzales will remain DA
This story has been updated. Former Judge Peter Sakai defeated Republican Trish DeBerry in the race to replace retiring Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff in Tuesday’s election. Sakai, a Democrat, finished with 57.27% of the vote, and DeBerry, a former county commissioner, trailed with 39.4%. She conceded at her...
San Antonio solar panel manufacturer to triple capacity by 2024
When Mission Solar Energy first fired up its production lines, the San Antonio-based solar panel manufacturer’s job was straightforward: build enough solar panels to supply seven solar farms commissioned by CPS Energy. Since 2017, the company, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, has stood on its own, manufacturing panels...
Congress: Cuellar dispatches Garcia as Casar wins open seat
This article has been updated. What was viewed as a bellwether race between U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and Republican Cassy Garcia for Texas’ 28th Congressional District stayed safely in Democratic hands Tuesday night. In the end, Cuellar won comfortably with 56.42% of the vote. Other members of Bexar County’s...
Fewer Venezuelans crossing border, but migrant flow hasn’t decreased in San Antonio
On Oct. 12, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) passed new rules aimed at drastically reducing the flow of Venezuelan migrants into the United States. Effective immediately, the rule aimed to ease pressure on cities dealing with an influx of migrants along the Southwest border. At San Antonio’s migrant resource...
Grant Moody wins Precinct 3 county commissioner contest; Tommy Calvert easily holds Precinct 4
Republican Grant Moody defeated Democrat Susan Korbel on Tuesday in the race for Precinct 3 on the Bexar County Commissioners Court, finishing with 53.6% of the vote to Korbel’s 46.4%. The precinct covers a large swath of the North Side of San Antonio and the incorporated city of Alamo...
Some vote centers see last-minute rush, but election run smoothly in Bexar County
Election Day across Bexar County ran pretty smoothly, officials said Tuesday night, with the exception of a few brief interruptions at a handful of polling sites on San Antonio’s North East Side. There were no reports of voter intimidation, harassment or aggressive questioning. In a 9:40 p.m. update to...
San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo over outburst
This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to censure Councilman Mario Bravo for his behavior toward Councilwoman Ana Sandoval during a confrontation outside council chambers in September. An independent investigation determined Bravo (D1) had “aggressively approached and berated” Sandoval (D7), violating the city’s equal employment opportunity...
San Antonio City Council mulls another no-confidence vote, this time for Perry
San Antonio City Council will consider a vote of no confidence and ask Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) to resign on Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday. Perry allegedly left the scene of an accident Sunday, a misdemeanor he was arrested for Thursday, and is still under investigation for a DWI. Later Thursday, SAPD released a redacted portion of the body camera footage from that night.
The Trailist: VIDA development on South Side includes publicly accessible trail
My favorite memento from my time at Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, a local nonprofit focused on protecting our drinking water, is an early-2000s postcard showing an aerial view of a vast patch of land on San Antonio’s North Side scraped bare of any vegetation. “Greetings from San Antonio: Jewel...
Here’s what to know about voting on Election Day in Bexar County
Bexar County elections officials anticipate more than 150,000 voters will cast their ballots on Election Day. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for the 2022 midterm election. Voters may cast their ballot at any of the county’s 302 voting centers. There’s a lot at stake: elections for governor,...
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards
This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
San Antonio tops large Texas metros in resident satisfaction with city services
Almost three-quarters of San Antonio residents who responded to the city’s biennial community survey reported the quality of city services as “good” or “excellent,” making San Antonio the highest-ranked among large Texas cities in overall satisfaction. Residents’ “perceptions of the community” were also strong....
San Antonio’s week in photos, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Where I Live: Bulverde
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Diwali San Antonio lights up Hemisfair
The 14th annual Diwali San Antonio festival splashed color throughout Hemisfair Saturday with traditional Indian dances, music, food and dress. Organized by Anuja SA, the “festival of lights” honors the sister city relationship between San Antonio and Chennai, India. According to organizers, the festival is the largest in the country and draws between 20,000 and 40,000 people to downtown.
