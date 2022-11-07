Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Prep your guest room for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jill Aker-Ray shares what you need for the best overnight stay experience for your guests. don’t use the old mattress that’s uncomfortable, if using an air mattress or pull out sofa-make sure its in good working order. 2.)Pillows. clean (and not the old heavy...
Hottest-selling fashion item is also doing good in the process
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is suddenly selling one of the hottest clothing items in town and is helping to change lives. BraveWorks works with women facing difficult circumstances and trains them to become successful artisans. Kidist Tesema came to Charlotte from Ethiopia a decade ago. "To get...
WCNC
Be wary of holiday scams!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays are upon us. There's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small business Saturday just to name a few and that means. the scammer will be looking to steal your identity and money. Here with more is Tom Bartholomy from the BBB. Holidays are notorious for people being scammed and taken advantage of. Black Friday is the single busiest shopping day of the year.
WCNC
Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. These are endless possibilities for holiday gifts, treats for yourself, your pets, and more!
WCNC
Clothes for cold mornings and warm afternoons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This time of year, getting dressed in the morning can be a bit confusing. It is cold in the morning when you leave, but warm in the afternoon! Head over to K|LA Boutique to get everything you need to dress for the in-between season. The key...
WCNC
Get your tickets to the Charlotte Auto Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show revs its' engine for the 29th year at the Charlotte Convention Center. Dozens of manufacturers displaying the latest makes and models to compare and contrast. Save time and shop in a family friendly low-pressure environment.
WCNC
Experience Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte until Nov. 20
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From until Nov. 20, you'll have a chance to get into the holiday spirit at Southern Christmas Show, happening at the Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte. The Southern Christmas Show is the largest Christmas Show in North America. Guests who attend will have the...
WCNC
Don't miss the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Southern Christmas Show is going on now until the 20th of November. You don’t want to miss it. Some of the vendors featured, have been staples at the Southern Christmas show for years. Vendors like 704 Shop that has all things Charlotte is always a favorite. 704 Shop is a local, Charlotte-based lifestyle brand, blending fresh designs & classic imagery with modern graphics for a contemporary look. Come buy their apparel, you will be glad you did. If you are looking for coasters, magnets and key chains, Laser Edge has you covered. Laser Edge is where craftmanship meets innovation. Get their products as gifts or use them to adorned your own home and person. If you are hungry get ready to wait in line because everyone will be a Helmut’s Original Austrian Strudel.
country1037fm.com
National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day-Where To Find Deals In Charlotte
National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is marked for Wednesday, November 9th. Do you know where to get deals in the Charlotte area? We learned from Charlotte On The Cheap, that participating area Popeye’s and Wingstop restaurants are offering savings to celebrate. At Wingstop, the deal is buy one chicken sandwich and get one free. You can get your deal online or the app using promo code BOGOSAMMY. If you’re using Uber Eats or Door Dash, you will notice the deal automatically applied to your basket. In order for the deal to be available to customers, you will need to put at least one chicken sandwich in your cart. After the second sandwich is added a la carte, and promo codes applied, your cost of the one a la carte sandwich will show the discount price of free.
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
Travel advisory: Thousands of runners to fill the streets at the Charlotte Marathon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of runners will return to uptown Charlotte and surrounding streets this weekend for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. Friday’s Expo and Saturday’s races are expected to go on as planned, with organizers keeping an eye on the weather. For the latest breaking news,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: What Liking Cats Says About You
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you prefer cats to dogs, that could say a lot about your personality. In a new study, psychologists found that people who gravitate towards cats for comfort are often more emotional by nature. The study suggests more emotional people may be more attuned to a cat’s subtle behaviors. The psychologists say they are conducting more research to see if cats could be as effective as dogs in service and comfort roles.
WCNC
The truth about food expiration labels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's face it, a trip to the grocery store can break your budget these days, so it's important that we find ways to make the most of what we buy. One of the biggest problems facing families is food waste. The average family of four throws away $1,500 a year in uneaten food, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Part of the problem, according to the council, is people misinterpret the date labels.
WCNC
'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY. Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.
'Literally gasping for air' | Doctors, parents on high alert with flu season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu activity continues to pick up across the country, and South Carolina is one of four states experiencing the highest spread, new data from the CDC shows. North Carolina is also seeing high flu activity, with doctors' offices being swamped with patients. The biggest rise in...
How you can make a difference for families in need this Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lots of wonderful charity organizations work to provide Thanksgiving meals to people who need them, but the Charlotte Rescue Mission goes the extra mile to make these meals extra special. The Charlotte Rescue Mission, located in the shadows of Bank of America Stadium in Uptown, literally...
Homeowners say builder still owes them pool, lawn service, mailboxes
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — More people are complaining about a builder Channel 9 reported on last month. Eight people who bought new constructions in the Magnolia Cove neighborhood in Sherrills Ford told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that the builder, Aaron Guess, promised a neighborhood pool, lawn service and mailboxes.
'He’s a wonderful man' | Vietnam veteran dedicated to saving animals recognized as Hyundai Hometown Hero
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Our nation's heroes meet regularly at Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville because the coffee shop is also a military museum. David Parkins, a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, serves on the Board of Directors for the Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum. Parkins is an animal...
CMPD: Card skimmers found on several ATMs across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who have been placing card skimmers on ATMs across the Charlotte area. Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter, saying the skimmers were found on machines throughout Charlotte. Anyone...
