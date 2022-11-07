Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Crystal Amber Interested In Accepting Bid For Hurricane Energy
Hurricane Energy's board has rejected an indicative bid for the company's share capital, but Crystal Amber is thinking differently. — UK’s oil and gas company, Hurricane Energy, has advised its shareholders not to accept an indicative offer for the entire issued share capital of the company. However, Crystal...
rigzone.com
Norwegian Maritime Sector Jointly Sets Sights On Net-Zero
Norwegian maritime cluster organizations have joined forces to push the maritime sector towards net zero emissions. — Responding to the Green Shipping Challenge, set forth by the Norwegian and US governments, Norwegian maritime sector entities have joined forces to focus on achieving net zero emissions for the sector. Entities include, shipping-industry associations, shipowners, business organizations, classification societies and finance actors.
rigzone.com
Aker Solutions, Petrobras Ink Deal For Subsea Equipment
Aker Solutions has been awarded a deal from Petrobras to provide subsea equipment for oil and gas fields operated by the company offshore Brazil. — Aker Solutions has been awarded a frame agreement from Petrobras to provide subsea production systems and subsea lifecycle services for oil and gas fields operated by the company offshore Brazil.
rigzone.com
Hess Takes Velesto Rig For Work On Malaysian Gas Field
Hess has chosen rig owner Velesto Energy to carry out the drilling work on a project off Peninsular Malaysia. — U.S. oil and gas firm Hess has chosen rig owner Velesto Energy to carry out the drilling work on a project off Peninsular Malaysia. Velesto Energy said that its...
rigzone.com
Seismic Trio To Provide Offshore Wind Development Site Evaluation
Trio of seismic companies has agreed to provide early-phase ground conditions and geohazard evaluations for offshore wind farm development. TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced today a strategic cooperation agreement with SAND Geophysics and Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) to provide early-phase ground condition and geohazard evaluations for offshore wind farm development.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
rigzone.com
Sparrows Wins Kwame Nkrumah FPSO Crane Maintenance Deal
Sparrows has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil's FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana. Sparrows Group, the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil’s FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana.
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil Hires Maersk Supply Service SSV For Guyana Job
Energy major ExxonMobil has turned to Maersk Supply Service for the deployment of the latter’s Subsea Support Vessel (SSV) offshore Guyana. Maersk Nomad has been contracted for a minimum of one year to support ExxonMobil’s field development activities offshore Guyana. Maersk Nomad will be operating with two ROVs...
rigzone.com
Equinor And Hitachi To Accelerate Energy Transition
Equinor will collaborate with Hitachi on electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives worldwide. Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has signed a strategic collaboration with Hitachi Energy to collaborate on electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives worldwide. The agreement underlines both companies’ commitment to accelerate the energy transition...
rigzone.com
Indonesian Government Approves Updated Mako PoD
The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has approved Coro Energy's updated Plan of Development for the Mako Gas Project in the Duyung PSC. — Coro Energy and Duyung PSC partners have received approval for the updated Plan of Development for the Mako Gas project, marking an important milestone in the project’s development.
rigzone.com
Peterson Wins Deal For Work On Two Major Offshore Wind Farms
Peterson won a deal to provide facilities for shared access to the onshore converter stations for the Dogger Bank C and Sofia offshore wind farms. — International energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a contract to provide facilities management for shared access to the onshore converter stations for two major offshore wind farms, Dogger Bank C and Sofia.
rigzone.com
Iberdrola Investing $47B In Energy Transition In 2023-25
Iberdrola will invest over $47 billion during the 2023-2025 period to promote the energy transition, employment, and zero net emissions. Spanish energy firm Iberdrola will invest over $47 billion during the 2023-2025 period to promote the energy transition, employment, and zero net emissions. This was announced by the company in...
rigzone.com
NSTA Recognized For Use Of Digital Tech On Road To Net-Zero
The North Sea Transition Authority has been listed as one of the members of the Net Zero 50 List, compiled by Digital Leaders. — The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has been rewarded for its use of digital technologies and data in support of the UK’s energy transition. NSTA has been added to the Net Zero 50 List which highlights entities that use the capabilities of digital technology for environmental benefit.
rigzone.com
GE, Shell To Decarbonize LNG Using Hydrogen
GE Gas Power and Shell will pursue pathways to reduce the carbon intensity of Shell's LNG supply projects around the world. — GE Gas Power and Shell will pursue pathways to reduce the carbon intensity of Shell’s LNG supply projects around the world. GE said that, with global...
rigzone.com
Diamond Offshore Scores Drilling Deal Worth $429 Million
Diamond Offshore has received a contract for a new drilling program with Petrobras in Brazil worth $429 million. — Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has received a notification of award of a new drilling program with Petrobras in Brazil. Diamond Offshore said that the soon-to-be-signed four-year contract was for the...
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil Makes First Angolan Discovery In 18 Years
U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has drilled a successful exploration well on Block 15 offshore Angola. Agência Nacional de Petróleo Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) said that this was the 18th well in around twenty years of operation. The Bavuca Sul-1 is expected to produce 40,000 barrels per day of oil. The last exploration success on the block was Bavuca, which Exxon discovered back in 2004.
BBC
Cornwall space mission: Satellites prepared for first UK orbital launch
They may look like nondescript grey boxes, but they are about to make history. Inside these containers are the nine satellites that will become the first-ever payloads to launch to orbit from the UK. They will go up on a rocket operated by British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit...
Comments / 0