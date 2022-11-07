HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due to causing three accidents during the pursuit, and evading arrest on foot, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS in the Rio Grande Valley.

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO