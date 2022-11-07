Read full article on original website
Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam
Mrs. Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away peacefully at her youngest son and daughter-in-law’s home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She was born in Falls City, TX on Christmas Day, 12/25/1929 and was the oldest daughter of the late John and Eleanora “Nora”...
Irma Rodriguez
Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Baby P. Hyatt
Precious Baby P. Hyatt passed away on October 29, 2022, at the tender age of 2 years, 4 months. Baby P. was born on June 3, 2020, to Jess M. Hyatt IV, and Vertie Warren. Baby P. is survived by his parents; sibling, Angel McCoy Warren; paternal grandparents, Estella Perez (Robert McCoy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Otto L. Henke, Jr.
Otto L. Henke, Jr. was called to Heaven on November 2, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, Texas at the age of 83. Otto was born on April 19, 1939 in Fashing, Atascosa County, Texas to Otto Henke, Sr. and Gussie Hurt Henke. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Henke; sister, Evelyn H. Hartman; brothers-in-law, Chester Zaiontz and Randy Hartman.
Veterans Day event in Goliad set for Nov. 11
The American Legion Ewell-Compton Post 193 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the World War II Monument on the Goliad County Courthouse Square. The names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War will be...
Hunting season opens
Before the young people could wrap up in Halloween costumes and fill their teeth with sugar, many of them likely climbed into tree stands as hunting season in Texas began. A youth-only white-tailed deer weekend was held Oct. 29-30. That wasn’t the only group to get an early chance at...
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates
The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office
Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
