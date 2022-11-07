ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times

By Nick Beres
 3 days ago
A family is living in fear — dodging bullets inside their own Murfreesboro home.

To have something like that happen once is bad enough. But someone has targeted the same home four times in just the past several months.

"It's extremely scary," said Jessie Sloan, who has lived in a home on Cason Trail Road for more than two decades.

She now shares it with her 15-year-old grandson. And the two find themselves dodging bullets.

"It was a full clip, like bam, bam — as quickly as it could fire," said Sloan describing what happened.

The first happened back in May and it's happened twice just this past Saturday and Sunday.

"A bullet hole went through the bathroom. One here at the front door. This went into the bedroom where I was on the bed."

The round barely missed Sloan, but went right through several articles of clothing hanging in the closet.

"It's pretty frightening when you lie in bed at night. You want people to believe you can close your eyes and go to bed and everything is fine. And in a couple of hours you hear these shots," said Sloan.

In total — half a dozen rounds speared through the weekend shooting. Sloan says it all could stem from an issue between her grandson and other teens over a girl. Police have interviewed witnesses, but have yet to determine a motive.

Murfreesboro police have questioned folks and recovered bullets, but still have no suspects or made any arrests.

In response to these most recent shootings, two detectives have been assigned to the case, and a saturation patrol has been ordered in the Cason Trail area.

