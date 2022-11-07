ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Don’t miss a ‘Bit of Norway’ this Saturday, Nov. 12

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
The Daughters of Norway Solveig Lodge #31 will host their very popular “Bit of Norway” fundraiser at Prince of Peach Lutheran Church in SeaTac (map below), from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Organizers are thrilled to be back bringing a special array of handmade items, and bakery goods highlighting Norwegian heritage, this year in a new location.

There will be a Kaffestue (Coffee Shop) and lots of friendly hospitality as the “Daughters” stage their one and only fundraiser of the year.

Come show them your support and learn a little something about your neighbor’s cultural heritage.

Those who arrive early will have the best selection at this event which is known to sell-out!

Velkomen to all!

WHAT: Bit of Norway festival

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 19030 8th Ave S., SeaTac 98148

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

