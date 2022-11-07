A rape suspect from the US found living under a false identity in Scotland is to face a full extradition hearing.Nicholas Rossi has made headlines worldwide after spending the last 11 months trying to con the Scottish courts into believing he is Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland who has never been to the US.Edinburgh Sheriff Court ruled on Friday the 35-year-old is indeed Rossi, a man US authorities have been seeking in connection with rape and sexual assault allegations.It has been alleged he faked his own death in 2020 and fled to Scotland to evade prosecution.After an identification hearing...

