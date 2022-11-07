ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal

GENEVA (AP) — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
SFGate

What's 'Putin's chef' cooking up with talk on US meddling?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yevgeny Prigozhin has had many roles: Convicted felon and hot dog vendor. Owner of a swanky St. Petersburg restaurant and holder of lucrative government catering contracts. Founder of a mercenary military force involved in Russia's various conflicts. Prigozhin has...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
SFGate

Spain appeases Catalans with planned reform of sedition law

MADRID (AP) — The two parties making up Spain’s leftist coalition government on Friday presented a proposal to reform the centuries-old crime of sedition, which was one of the main charges against pro-independence Catalan activists and politicians convicted for their roles in a 2017 secession push. Under the...
SFGate

World marks Armistice Day as Russia's war in Ukraine rages

BRUSSELS (AP) — Across the world, nations paid respect with moments of silence and solemn ceremonies for their fallen soldiers in World War I and ever since on an Armistice Day pierced by the rumblings of Russia's war in Ukraine that showed again that peace is all too often elusive.
SFGate

Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic

LONDON (AP) — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has...
SFGate

After quiet days, handful of protests at UN climate summit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators...
SFGate

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
CNN

Tigray War Fast Facts

Read CNN's Tigray War Fast Facts to learn more about the armed conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region.
The Independent

Man fighting US extradition is Nicholas Rossi, sheriff rules

A rape suspect from the US found living under a false identity in Scotland is to face a full extradition hearing.Nicholas Rossi has made headlines worldwide after spending the last 11 months trying to con the Scottish courts into believing he is Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland who has never been to the US.Edinburgh Sheriff Court ruled on Friday the 35-year-old is indeed Rossi, a man US authorities have been seeking in connection with rape and sexual assault allegations.It has been alleged he faked his own death in 2020 and fled to Scotland to evade prosecution.After an identification hearing...
UTAH STATE

