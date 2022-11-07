ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mymcmedia.org

Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week

The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
mocoshow.com

Maryland State SMOB Applications Are Now Open Until November 15

Applications for the 2023-2024 State Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) are now open:. This important public official position requires a nomination by the student’s school, and the student must be regularly enrolled in a public high school, in good standing, and a junior or senior as of July 1, 2023 (meaning they are a current sophomore or junior). The school nomination is due by 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners

-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich declares victory in county executive race

This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
WUSA9

Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
