Related
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
NBC Washington
‘Fresh Passion': Meet the First Gen Z Delegates Elected to Maryland's General Assembly
Two 25-year-old men are the first members of Gen Z to be elected to the Maryland General Assembly. Joe Vogel is an immigrant from Uruguay, and a political activist who grew up in Rockville. Vogel was elected Tuesday to the House of Delegates to represent Gaithersburg and Rockville. "I think...
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
COO, Lawyers Convicted Of Multi-Million Dollar Scheme Targeting 94 Victims: Maryland AG
A former Chief Operating Officer and two lawyers have been convicted of the theft of nearly 100 people, announced Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. Raffi Michael Boghosian, Charles Edward Smith Jr, and Anuj Sud were convicted after their involvement with the structured settlement factoring company Access Funding between 2013 and 2015.
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State SMOB Applications Are Now Open Until November 15
Applications for the 2023-2024 State Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) are now open:. This important public official position requires a nomination by the student’s school, and the student must be regularly enrolled in a public high school, in good standing, and a junior or senior as of July 1, 2023 (meaning they are a current sophomore or junior). The school nomination is due by 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022.
WBAL Radio
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jeff Warner, according to the Associated Press. The district comprises portions of Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County. Ivey served as Prince George's County State's Attorney from 2003-2011. He also served on County Executive...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich declares victory in county executive race
This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
Anthony Brown On Track To Become Maryland's First Black Attorney General
The race hasn't been called, but Brown has 60% of the vote so far.
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
