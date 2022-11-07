ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa police name victim in fatal shooting; suspect unidentified

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
The victim in a fatal shooting at a Mesa apartment Sunday morning has been identified as 18-year-old Steven Jacobo.

Detectives are still seeking to identify the suspect, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, Mesa police officers were dispatched to the area of 1700 W. Emelita Avenue for reports of gunshots, police said. Officers responded to the scene and located a man who had been shot inside an apartment.

Jacobo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The reporting party told police that multiple people had run out of the apartment but were gone by the time police arrived.

Mesa police said that detectives are working to identify witnesses and determine what happened.

The investigation was ongoing.

To reach Lillian Boyd with breaking news on the weekend, email LMBoyd@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @LillianMBoyd1.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

