Read full article on original website
IloveMyPotus
2d ago
FOUR fu**ing years!! I seriously hv no faith in the Justice system anymore. It goes out the window with public schools, Dr’s, nurses and our government
Reply(3)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home pricesThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticketThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Jury Seated for Trial of Man Accused of Killing Jurupa Resident at Party
A jury was seated Wednesday for the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder and attempted murder, along with sentence-enhancing gun...
kclu.org
Convicted child molester gets 600 year plus prison sentence in Ventura County
A Ventura County man convicted of repeatedly molesting a young girl has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison. Prosecutors say Travis Edward Martin of Santa Paula molested the child for two years. It happened in Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021. The girl was juts four years old when the abuse started.
actionnewsnow.com
Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
The La Verne Police Department arrested a man for shoplifting laundry detergent on Tuesday and found that there was a warrant for his arrest on murder charges.
Accused shooter in fatal Valley Glen hookah lounge attack apprehended in Mexico: LAPD
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Tijuana in connection with an October shooting in Valley Glen that left one man dead and another wounded. Vardan Dzhandzhikyan was taken into custody on Friday, 10 days after the Oct. 25 shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police […]
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Man says he was injured by deputies as he was trying to get away from dangerous pursuit
A bystander trying to get away from the end of a dangerous pursuit was reportedly injured and detained by deputies for refusing to get out of the line of fire. The victim Adrian Cruz was sitting at a Hacienda Heights stoplight when the suspect drove down Gale Avenue and south Hacienda Boulevard. The driver of the stolen truck bumped Cruz's sedan before a law enforcement cruiser rammed the stolen vehicle further into Cruz's car. Cruz exited his car and walked around before going back into the driver's side door. Deputies proceeded to swarm him, take him to the ground and detain him. "One of...
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
etxview.com
Two elderly suspects arrested again on the same charges
On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal. A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the...
Suspect arrested after chase through L.A., Orange counties ends in crash, shots fired
A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Cpt. John Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said that around […]
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide
LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
foxla.com
Criminal cases continue to get dismissed in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the county’s Superior Court judges have tossed out more than 500 misdemeanor and felony criminal cases over the past four weeks. Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin says the cases have been dismissed due to a...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders
A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
police1.com
Off-duty Calif. officer arrested after firing gun in air at local tavern
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A man identified as an off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested in the mountain community of Blue Jay on Sunday on suspicion of discharging his gun into the air, officials said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived at Dogwood Tavern in the...
Fontana Herald News
CHP arrests suspect who allegedly shot another motorist during road rage incident
California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigators have arrested a suspect believed responsible for shooting another motorist during a road rage incident, the CHP said in a news release on Nov. 9. The incident took place on Sept. 25 at about 3:14 p.m. on Interstate 215 in San Bernardino. The suspect was...
‘I need that for work’: Owner of van stolen in wild police pursuit hoping vehicle is still drivable
The owner of a van that was stolen during a wild pursuit through Orange and Los Angeles counties and left a trail of destruction Wednesday says he hopes the vehicle is still driveable. The victim, John Reynolds, told KTLA that he and his family were enjoying a day at Knott’s Berry Farm when the pursuit […]
Comments / 5