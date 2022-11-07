Read full article on original website
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
Chris Sununu wins fourth term as governor of New Hampshire - See results
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu defeated Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman on Tuesday, becoming only the second governor in New Hampshire history to win a fourth term. After facing intense pressure to run for U.S. Senate, Sununu shocked the political establishment last year when he instead decided to seek another two-year term as governor. Saying he was ill suited to the slow speed of politics in Washington, he argued he could have a bigger and more direct impact as governor than as a senator.
Fives communities overwhelming agree to work together to expand broadband access
Five Vermont communities have agreed to form a communication union district with a goal of bringing fast internet speeds into homes. About 89 percent of ballots from Shelburne, Essex, Essex Junction, South Burlington, and Williston voted yes. The Vermont Community Broadband Board assisted in getting this proposal on the ballot...
SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits
Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits upwards of millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. Thursday morning, the United University...
Amid EMT & paramedic shortage, Vermont EMS Academy offers critical training
NEWFANE, Vt. — A new center in southern Vermont aims to provide workforce development in a vital sector: emergency medical services. "We’ve tried to set up an environment that is as close to reality as possible," said Marc Schauber, the program manager of the Vermont EMS Academy in Newfane, which opened in mid-October.
Vermont Department of Health unveils new software expected to improve patient care
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health is unveiling a new statewide initiative through a partnership with the clinical software company VisualDx. The first-of-its-kind program is expected to mobilize public health across Vermont and will bring the latest information to phones and other mobile devices. It will also provide patients with real-time diagnosis, results, or treatment options.
Northern New York leaders provide update on Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York leaders provided an update on theBattlefield Memorial Gateway Project on Thursday. The project will be located on Sunset Drive, which will be renamed Battlefield Lane. It is off Route 9 across from Clare and Carl's. The goal of the proposed project is to...
“The money stays more in the state”: why Vermonters should buy local this holiday season
ORWELL, Vt. — Two weeks from now, families across the nation will be gathering with family and friends to not only give thanks, but to eat some turkey. However, not everyone knows where their Thanksgiving bird comes from, and the Vermont Fresh Network encourages folks to buy local this holiday season.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
'Nicole' makes landfall in Florida, remnants to impact New England, northern NY
Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 70...
Nicole's remnants bring rain, warmth and humidity
Friday evening, mainly after 4 PM, Nicole's rain moves in from the south. Despite abundant cloud cover, most of the daylight hours will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s. The rain will be heavy at times Friday night into early Saturday morning, largely wrapping up by midday Saturday.
Toys for Kids 2022: See drop-off locations for this holiday season
The holidays are almost here, and that means its time to help our fellow Vermonters and northern New Yorkers to have a season full of wonder and joy. NBC5 is a partner for this year's Toys for Kids drive, which is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. We need you to donate new, unwrapped toys to help children in our region.
