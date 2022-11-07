Read full article on original website
Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie
In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
Falcons WATCH: WR Drake London Hauls in Touchdown vs. Panthers
It took the Atlanta Falcons nearly 40 minutes, but they've finally found the endzone against the Carolina Panthers inside a rainy Bank of America Stadium. Holding just 63 passing yards on the night, the Falcons marched down the field via the ground and penalties on Carolina, with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the charge.
Truss Levelz Podcast: Sproles Joins Cam and Mark, Talk Brees’ Attention to Details
Saints players Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram welcome former Saints great Darren Sproles to the Truss Levelz podcast. Brees was a stickler for the details. Most of the great quarterbacks are while preparing for a game. Mark and Cam spoke with Sproles about if there was a difference between former...
Report: Steelers Place Kicker on Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going without longtime kicker Chris Boswell for at least four weeks. According to Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh placed Boswell on injured reserve and signed Matthew Wright to step in for him. Wright will kick against the Bengals next Sunday. He has been solid in...
Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy
The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night. Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the...
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie overcame ‘monster turf’ injury by creating a system
When a player falls to the ground without being tackled, credit’s often given to “the turf monster,” an imaginary creature that lives below the surface of the field. But the Chiefs dealt with something worse than a turf monster in their season opener at Arizona. Monster turf.
Why Chiefs’ victory over Tennessee Titans still nags at me: SportsBeat KC podcast
Tell me I’m wrong to believe that Chiefs fans should be more concerned about last weekend’s victory over the Tennessee Titans than the team’s more-hyped loss to the Buffalo Bills. We start today’s SportsBeat KC podcast there with Kansas City Star sports columnist Sam McDowell and beat...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Doing ‘Everything Exactly the Way We Like’ Says Pete Carroll
Sitting at 6-3 and in possession of first place in the NFC West, there aren't many teams that have shocked the NFL as much as the Seattle Seahawks have. What was once considered a rebuilding, if not a flat-out tanking season, has evolved into a playoff push. As the Seahawks...
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Falcons Lose Identity in Prime-Time Panthers Loss
The NFC South isn't necessarily held in high regard, but the division-leading Atlanta Falcons had a chance to make a statement for all to see. Playing in their lone prime-time game of the season against the struggling Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, the Falcons entered as favorites. After all, Atlanta held a two-game advantage over the Panthers and beat them just 11 days prior.
Which Player Will Step up for the 49ers in the Second Half of the Season?
The second half of the season will demand the best out of the 49ers. With only nine games remaining, they have to start getting a rhythm if they're going to build themselves up for a serious playoff run. Acquiring Christian McCaffrey is giving them a massive boost along with the several players returning from injury.
Inside the Play: Alim McNeill Describes Stopping Aaron Rodgers
Alim McNeill was on the sidelines taking it all in when the Packers came out of the huddle on fourth-and-10, late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Green Bay trailed, 15-9, and needed to secure a first down in order to extend the game. With 00:42 remaining in the...
Chargers Aim to Overcome Double-Digit Deficits in First Quarter of Games
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have routinely gotten off to slow starts the last four games, but have managed to come out of it with a 3-1 record during that stretch. “I know this record of us getting behind by double-digits and us being 3-1 when you should be like 0-4. I know that we’re making it seem like we are comfortable being down 10-0 or 14-0," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "But we know that you can’t live like that.”
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
2022 NFL Rookie Rankings: Standouts at Midseason
This has been an all-hands-on-deck kind of season. Teams that are winning consistently are doing so with help from all corners of their roster. Teams that are just surviving are also drawing on contributions from players who we may not yet consider to be the face-of-the-league types. Rookie power has much to do with this. And while the NFL always ebbs and flows from a trend perspective, we are at the tail end of two Super Bowl-winning teams—the Rams and the Buccaneers—who opted for more immediate success, and the beginning of a handful of teams—the Jets, Giants, Texans, Seahawks, Dolphins, etc.—who accumulated draft picks en masse to try and build something more whole and sustainable.
‘Pumped’ or ‘Pressure?’ Stafford Backup QB on New Rams Role
As if The Cardinals and Rams kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT. You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7. Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!. Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams?...
Raiders Place Hunter Renfrow on IR, Among Other Transactions
It's been a busy day for the Las Vegas Raiders' roster. Earlier, we at Raider Maven reported the Raiders' moving of tight end Darren Waller to the injured reserve list. Not long after, Las Vegas placed Hunter Renfrow on the IR as well, the club reported Thursday. Renfrow has suffered...
Will Chiefs face tougher test vs. Jaguars than they did vs. Titans? Spagnuolo thinks so
The 6-2 Chiefs play host to a second straight AFC South opponent when the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The two organizations have met 13 previous times, with the Chiefs holding a 7-6 edge in the all-time series. Kansas City has won...
Commanders Hope to Limit ‘Explosive’ Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
ASHBURN, Va. -- When the Washington Commanders last saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, their defense was able to hold him to just 20 yards rushing on nine carries. Of course, they also surrendered 340 yards passing, and three touchdowns, and allowed Hurts to register a quarterback rating (QBR) of...
Simmons Dealing With Injury ‘Day by Day’
NASHVILLE – Slowly strolling through the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot, Jeffery Simmons hardly looked like a player who will be ready to suit up against the Denver Broncos. The Tennessee Titans defensive tackle missed his second straight day of practice Thursday due to...
