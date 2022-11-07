ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Ty Lue Reveals Thoughts on Russell Westbrook

View the original article to see embedded media. While he struggled on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been playing better basketball since moving to the bench. Before Wednesday night's game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about Westbrook's play off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers found a way to get back on track earlier this week. Last week was a tough one for Philadelphia. While they kicked off the week with a third-straight victory, a two-game skid formed, beginning with a loss at home against the Washington Wizards. After dropping the Wizards...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Phil Knight’s Comments on Kyrie Irving

Celtics star Jaylen Brown criticized Nike and its founder Phil Knight after the business maven said that Nets guard Kyrie Irving “stepped over the line” when he shared an antisemitic film on Twitter. Brown shared his thoughts regarding Knight’s comments on his personal Twitter account Thursday. “Since...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?

After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Luka Doncic’s Workload Becomes Focus Amid Mavs’ 2-Game Slide

It was a historic start to the season for Luka Doncic, who was chasing Wilt Chamberlain for history. He scored at least 30 points in each of his first nine games but failed to meet the mark during his two performances on the Dallas Mavericks' two-game road trip — playing a key role in the team losing both outings.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Wichita Eagle

Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lu Dort Climbing Defensive Player of the Year Ladder

On Tuesday, NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner published November’s edition of the 2022-23 Kia Defensive Player Ladder, listing off 10 players making the biggest impacts on defense across the NBA. Among those listed was Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Luguentz Dort. Kia’s Defensive Player Ladder features Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetekounmpo, Boston’s reigning...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

