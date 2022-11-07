Read full article on original website
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Wichita Eagle
Ty Lue Reveals Thoughts on Russell Westbrook
View the original article to see embedded media. While he struggled on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been playing better basketball since moving to the bench. Before Wednesday night's game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about Westbrook's play off the bench.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers found a way to get back on track earlier this week. Last week was a tough one for Philadelphia. While they kicked off the week with a third-straight victory, a two-game skid formed, beginning with a loss at home against the Washington Wizards. After dropping the Wizards...
Wichita Eagle
Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Phil Knight’s Comments on Kyrie Irving
Celtics star Jaylen Brown criticized Nike and its founder Phil Knight after the business maven said that Nets guard Kyrie Irving “stepped over the line” when he shared an antisemitic film on Twitter. Brown shared his thoughts regarding Knight’s comments on his personal Twitter account Thursday. “Since...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic’s Workload Becomes Focus Amid Mavs’ 2-Game Slide
It was a historic start to the season for Luka Doncic, who was chasing Wilt Chamberlain for history. He scored at least 30 points in each of his first nine games but failed to meet the mark during his two performances on the Dallas Mavericks' two-game road trip — playing a key role in the team losing both outings.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Wichita Eagle
Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Face Off Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Thunder: Where to Watch, Injuries, Storylines
The Toronto Raptors will head west Friday night for a date with Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Wichita Eagle
Lu Dort Climbing Defensive Player of the Year Ladder
On Tuesday, NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner published November’s edition of the 2022-23 Kia Defensive Player Ladder, listing off 10 players making the biggest impacts on defense across the NBA. Among those listed was Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Luguentz Dort. Kia’s Defensive Player Ladder features Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetekounmpo, Boston’s reigning...
