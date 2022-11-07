Read full article on original website
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #2
Jedi Knight Vildar Mac came searching for answers on the Pilgrim Moon, only to find a world divided. As arguments between Force believers rage in the street, Vildar and young Padawan Matthea Cathley investigate the disappearance of a piece of religious art in a near forgotten shrine. But a mysterious...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Is Shawn Levy eyeing up a Star Wars film?
In a very busy morning for potential movie and TV news, Deadline are reporting that Shawn Levy, he of Night at the Museum, Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things, is in talks to oversee a new Star Wars movie project. Deadline can reveal that Shawn Levy is in talks to come...
Star Wars Fan Fun Day reveals date of 2023 event
Great news as the date for the 2023 running of Star Wars Fan Fun Day at Ewood Park, the home of Blackburn Rovers Football Club is announced as Sunday 14th May, which means you may very well see a sizeable handful of Fantha Trackers roaming the rooms on the hunt for news and very affordable Star Wars treats.
Galactic Pals: Loth-Cat
Miree searches for a playful Loth-cat hiding in the grass. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids. Galactic Pals return with the Gungan. Galactic Pals is back with the Ortolan. Galactic Pals is back with the Tauntaun. Watch the six episodes of Galactic Pals released so far...
Doug Chiang to receive the Genie Visionary Award 2023
Congratulations to the vice president and executive creative director of Lucasfilm Doug Chiang who will be in Paris on Wednesday 25th January attending the Paris Images Digital Summit where he will be awarded the Genie Visionary Award for 2023, ahead of giving a masterclass at the Center des arts d’Enghien-les-Bains.
Lucasfilm x Studio Ghibli?
Is this season 2 of Star Wars Visions? Is this someting entirely new, perhaps not related to Star Wars at all? Either way, the interest in this is going to be HUGE, and global so stay tuned. Audible Audiobook. Lydia Kang (Author) English (Publication Language) 04/04/2023 (Publication Date) - Random...
New from Atomic Mass Games: Star Wars Shatterpoint
Seattle, WA – November 9, 2022 – Asmodee and Atomic Mass Games today announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a new miniatures skirmish game that will join its existing catalog of Star Wars miniature games. The Shatterpoint game is set to release in June 2023. The Star Wars: Shatterpoint game...
The Mandalorian: Season Three teaser and the cast tease new season
As is the way with entertainment before one thing finishes, the hype for the next one begins, and so as sure as the next Star Wars Celebration will be announced before we’re even boots on the ground in London next April, here are the stars of the third season of The Mandalorian as they tantalisingly delve into the themes and characters of the forthcoming eight episodes, landing in 2023.
Why have online casino slots about Star Wars disappeared?
Ten years ago, when Star Wars slot machines first came out, the gaming world went crazy. Slot machines with a Star Wars motif were a must-have at any respectable gambling establishment, whether virtual or physical. Gamers were taken aback in 2017 when they saw slot machines were no longer available in casino lobbies, where they had played for decades. Fans have yet to get a satisfactory explanation for the demise of Star Wars slot machines. Rumors began circulating in 2016 that Disney intended to pull Star Wars and Marvel celebrations from the gaming market. The gaming community at large didn’t take the news seriously at first. Players have faith that Disney executives wouldn’t do away with the best slots because of how popular they are. Tragically, the rumors were true, and they were verified a year later.
Where in the UK are the Joker Squad: November and December 2022
Costuming groups are appearing at events and conventions around the UK, and here on Fantha Tracks we let you know where and when to find them. We continue with Joker Squad, and their public UK events for November and December*. Saturday 19th November 2022. Windsor 25th Celebrations of Christmas: Windsor...
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #5
In need of a place to hide with the Child, Mando chose the backwater planet Sorgan. During his time on the planet, he met ex-Rebel soldier Cara Dune as well as a tribe of villagers in desperate need of help against a band of violent raiders. After fighting off the...
Pawel Mykietyn Admits He Loved The “Crazy” Of Composing Music For A Wandering Donkey In Poland’s Oscar Entry ‘EO’ – Sound & Screen
How do you write music for a wandering donkey in EO? Composer Pawel Mykietyn didn’t take the responsibility lightly. “First off this donkey survived,” the Polish composer told the audience, with the help of an interpreter, at Deadline’s Sound & Screen awards-season event. “I hope I don’t disturb the movie by music. … Sometimes it’s difficult to know what a donkey feels.” EO, by Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski and submitted by Poland to this year’s Oscar International Feature race, is a vision of modern Europe as seen through the eyes of a a precious mule. “In the movie, the donkey is in a...
F-105 return to the stage with a new full lineup
Desert Planet Discs regular F-105 aka Din, is back with the official debut of a new full band line-up, this weekend at Lola in Kensington, Toronto. Saturday 12th see’s the 4-piece band that has been put together since coming out of isolation in the summer of 2021 with:. Elvis...
J.D. Dillard Star Wars project: “unfortunately no longer a thing”
While little was known about the film, it would appear that the J.D. Dillard Star Wars project is no longer going ahead, with the director explaining that while plenty of effort was expended on the project, it wasn’t meant to be. About “Star Wars,” he said that it was...
Inside The Studio ILMxLAB: Arina A
ILMxLAB give us an insight into the members of their stellar team with Arina A, VFX artist who worked on the superb Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge project. Where does VFX land in the development pipeline? How do you work with the other disciplines?. We step in almost at...
